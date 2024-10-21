Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred full campaign quest list As per usual, the world of Diablo 4 will not save itself, so here is every quest in the Vessel of Hatred.

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred puts us in a race against time to find Neyrelle before the corrupting presence of Mephisto becomes too much for her to handle. You can either play as your eternal characters after the main story line or jump in with a seasonal character.

The full Vessel of Hatred campaign quest list is as follows:

Chapter Quest Chapter 1 - The Art of Salvaging What Remains Rekindled Faith

A Fist of Fire

Pursuit of Justice

A Magpie in Flight

Enmity Rising Chapter 2 - The Wound Heals, The Pain Lingers Thrust Into the Dark

The Hand Remembers The Blade

A Path Laid in Blood

Unknowing Survivors

Reaching Through the Veil

A Flickering Light

The Heart of All Rot

To Kurast

Madman, Crowned

Fundament of Faith Chapter 3 - Darkening Clouds Darkening Clouds

Forgotten Gods

Across the Threshold

A Deeper Sickness

Fragile Blessings

Reunion

Living Memory

Burning Crusade Chapter 4 - False Prophets, Fallen Saints The Way Out Is Through

Perspective

In His Footsteps

All Good Things

Catharsis

To Walk a Different Path

Presaging Fate Epilogue Deeds of a Champion

And there you have it—thirty-one quests across four Chapters and an Epilogue. Depending on your build, it might take about 10-12 hours to get through the campaign, and you should wrap it up around Level 60 if you start with a new seasonal character, putting it straight into the Paragon Points grind when it is over.

