New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred full campaign quest list

As per usual, the world of Diablo 4 will not save itself, so here is every quest in the Vessel of Hatred.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Blizzard Entertainment
1

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred puts us in a race against time to find Neyrelle before the corrupting presence of Mephisto becomes too much for her to handle. You can either play as your eternal characters after the main story line or jump in with a seasonal character.

Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred full campaign quest list

The full Vessel of Hatred campaign quest list is as follows:

Chapter  Quest
Chapter 1 - The Art of Salvaging What Remains
  • Rekindled Faith
  • A Fist of Fire
  • Pursuit of Justice
  • A Magpie in Flight
  • Enmity Rising
Chapter 2 - The Wound Heals, The Pain Lingers
  • Thrust Into the Dark
  • The Hand Remembers The Blade
  • A Path Laid in Blood
  • Unknowing Survivors
  • Reaching Through the Veil
  • A Flickering Light
  • The Heart of All Rot
  • To Kurast
  • Madman, Crowned
  • Fundament of Faith
Chapter 3 - Darkening Clouds
  • Darkening Clouds
  • Forgotten Gods
  • Across the Threshold
  • A Deeper Sickness
  • Fragile Blessings
  • Reunion
  • Living Memory
  • Burning Crusade
Chapter 4 - False Prophets, Fallen Saints
  • The Way Out Is Through
  • Perspective
  • In His Footsteps
  • All Good Things
  • Catharsis
  • To Walk a Different Path
  • Presaging Fate
Epilogue
  • Deeds of a Champion

And there you have it—thirty-one quests across four Chapters and an Epilogue. Depending on your build, it might take about 10-12 hours to get through the campaign, and you should wrap it up around Level 60 if you start with a new seasonal character, putting it straight into the Paragon Points grind when it is over. 

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Diablo 4 page.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola