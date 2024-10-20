Splatoween 2024 start & end time, rewards - Splatoon 3 Splatfest might be over but the spooky season will have its own event in Splatoon 3 with Splatoween 2024.

Splatoween 2024 is a special, Halloween-themed Splatfest taking place in Splatoon 3. The spooky event is the second one to hit Splatoon 3, and players will be able to earn a few great rewards by participating in the event. But before you can start earning, you’ll need to pick your team: Wizard, Knight, or Ninja!

Splatoween 2024 start & end time



Source: Nintendo

Splatoween 2024 is scheduled to begin on October 25, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. PT / 8:00 p.m. ET. The event will go all weekend long, finishing on October 27, 2024 at the same time. This will give you two days to get in and fight for your chosen team.

Splatoween 2024 teams

This year, Splatoween is giving players three options as part of its question: What would you be in a fantasy world? You can choose between a Wizard, Knight, and Ninja. Once you make your selection, that will be the team you represent for the entire weekend. Every match you win, every catalog item you unlock, will go to helping your team claim victory.

Splatoween 2024 rewards



Source: Nintendo

By participating in Splatoween, you will be able to earn some unique in-game cosmetic items. These headgear items include: Kyonshi Hat, Li’l Devil Horns, Hockey Mask, and Anglerfish Mask, all of which first appeared in Splatoon 2. There could be some other rewards, so stay tuned for more info.

With Splatoween 2024 happening this weekend, make sure you get in and choose which team you’re representing. Enjoy the spooky festivities and prepare to fight for victory. We’ll have the full results from the event Sunday evening. Keep your eyes on our Splatoon 3 page for more info.