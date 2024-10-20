Can't pick up Strange Coins - Destiny 2 Sometimes you won't be able to pick up Strange Coins when they drop on the ground at the end of an activity.

A lot of activities in Destiny 2 reward Strange Coins, but sometimes you won’t be able to pick them up. The precious item will sit there on the ground, in its little pyramid shape, while your screen tells you “Consumables Full.” This will happen even if you’ve got 96 Strange Coins and plenty of room to hold more.

Can’t pick up Strange Coins

Strange Coins only stack to 99, so if the number of coins you receive at the end of an activity would exceed this number, you will not be able to pick them up. For example, if you have 96 Strange Coins and you need one more to unlock the Xurfboard, but a Strike drops 4 Strange Coins, you won’t pick them up (and they won’t go to the Postmaster).

There are a couple of ways to fix this issue. Firstly, you could try playing an activity that rewards a smaller number of Strange Coins. Losing a Crucible match rewards 2 Strange Coins and sometimes an Onslaught chest will also award two coins on Wave 10.

You can also purchase a Strange Gift for one Strange Coin. This is found under the Strange Repeatable Offers via the More Strange Offers tile from Xur. Reduce the number of Strange Coins down to a point where earning four won’t be impossible to pick up.

The other way to work around this pesky problem is to play an activity where the currency is deposited directly into your Inventory instead of dropping on the ground. Some Reddit users have pointed out that Nightfalls will do this (however, Nightfalls tend to be a lengthier process).

It's certainly annoying that you cannot pick up Strange Coins off the ground even though you technically have room in your Inventory. Just make sure your stack of coins is 95, that way if four drop from a Strike you can pick them up and then go make your purchases.