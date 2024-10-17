VS Gravitic Arrest god roll - Destiny 2 Pick up a VS Gravitic Arrest god roll and enjoy a Void-focused wave-clearing monster.

VS Gravitic Arrest is a new Void Fusion Rifle from the Vesper’s Host dungeon in Destiny 2. This Adaptive Frame archetype features a few enticing perk combinations for those in need of a decent Void PvE option, and even a combo for the PvP enthusiasts.

VS Gravitic Arrest god roll – PvE

This VS Gravitic Arrest god roll is focused primarily on wave clear. There are a couple of other options if you want to lean into survivability or weakening bosses.

VS Gravitic Arrest god roll - PvE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil Direction +30, Handling +10) Battery Liquid Coils (Impact +5, slight increase to charge time) Perk 1 Demolitionist (Kills with this weapon generate grenade energy. Activating your grenade ability reloads this weapon from reserves) Perk 2 Chain Reaction (Each final blow with this weapon creates an elemental damage explosion) Origin Trait Bray Legacy (Damage with this weapon generates a small amount of ability energy for the one closest to a full charge) Masterwork Charge Time (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Heavy Ammo Finder Enhancement

Demolitionist and Chain Reaction work together to help you clear waves of enemies with both the Fusion Rifle and your Grenade. Enjoy clearing rooms of adds! Now, you can go for something slightly different here if you want to take advantage of Repulsor Brace for the overshield. The new Withering Gaze will weaken targets, which can also be a boon for boss DPS.

All of the other perks should aim to improve the necessary stats you need to succeed. For starters, Arrowhead Brake tightens it up and Liquid Coils ups the damage output. Offset the increased charge time with a charge time Masterwork.

VS Gravitic Arrest god roll – PvP

When it comes to PvP, Fusion Rifles can either be the best decision or the worst. This VS Gravitic Arrest god roll looks to improve all aspects of the weapon by simply rewarding you for moving around the arena.

VS Gravitic Arrest god roll - PvE Barrel Fluted Barrel (Stability +5, Handling +15) Battery Accelerated Coils (Impact -5, Improves charge time) Perk 1 Under Pressure (Improved stability and accuracy as the magazine gets lower) Perk 2 Kickstart (Gain bonus damage and charger ate during a slide after sprinting for a short duration) Origin Trait Bray Legacy (Damage with this weapon generates a small amount of ability energy for the one closest to a full charge) Masterwork Charge Time (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Sprint Grip (Temporarily increases the weapon’s ready speed and aim down sights speed after sprinting)

All of the stat-boosting perks should focus entirely on charge time. The faster you can get this, the better off you’re going to be when reacting to players. There’s nothing worse than a sluggish shot. To that end, look for Accelerated Coils even though it lowers impact and a charge time Masterwork.

The main perks is where you’ll find more stat boosts. Because you’re likely not going to have full ammo, Under Pressure should be almost always active. You’ll gain more stability and accuracy, which makes you deadlier. Follow this up with Kickstart to get a nice bump to damage and a faster charge time. All you need to do is sprint and then slide, which will also activate Sprint Grip.

VS Gravitic Arrest is one of four potential weapons from the Vesper’s Host dungeon. With some new perks and interesting combos, the right god roll will invariably make its way into most players’ loadouts. Explore our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for even more weapon god roll recommendations.