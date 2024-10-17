VS Pyroelectric Propellant god roll - Destiny 2 Relive the days of the Zhalo Supercell with this VS Pyroelectric Propellant god roll.

This VS Pyroelectric Propellant PvE god roll is the closest thing we’ll get to a Zhalo Supercell in Destiny 2. With two perks that enhance its Arc damage, and a 600RPM, you’ll be electrifying the battlefield with this Adaptive Frame Auto Rifle. For those PvP players among us, there are even a few perks that make it a major threat in the Crucible.

VS Pyroelectric Propellant god roll – PvE

As mentioned above, there exists in Destiny 2 a Legendary version of Destiny’s Exotic Auto Rifle, Zhalo Supercell. If you can get a god roll VS Pyroelectric Propellant to drop from Vesper’s Host, then you’re in for a mighty fine time.

VS Pyroelectric Propellant god roll - PvE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil Direction +30, Handling +10) Magazine High-Caliber Rounds (Shots from this weapon knock the target back further. Range +5) Perk 1 Eddy Current (Temporarily increases reload speed and handling after sprinting or while amplified. This effect is improved when you are amplified) Perk 2 Jolting Feedback (Dealing repeated damage with this weapon inflicts Jolt. While amplified, Jolt is applied faster) Origin Trait Bray Legacy (Damage with this weapon generates a small amount of ability energy for the one closest to a full charge) Masterwork Stability (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Heavy Ammo Finder Enhancement

Eddy Current and Jolting Feedback. Those are the two perks you’re looking for, everything else is up for grabs. Eddy Current increases the reload speed and handling after sprinting or when you’re amplified, but being amplified improves it further. Jolting Feedback will Jolt foes after dealing repeated damage. You guessed it, amplified further improves this.

You can pick whatever other perks you want, but Arrowhead Brake will tighten up the vertical recoil while High-Caliber Rounds will give this thing more knockback to PvE foes. The mod choice is also up to you, but more Heavy Ammo is always good.

VS Pyroelectric Propellant god roll – PvP

While VS Pyroelectric Propellant is clearly a PvE weapon, it does have some nice PvP perks. This roll focuses on improving the range while giving you a bit more damage after securing a kill, which should help you move into your next kill.

VS Pyroelectric Propellant god roll - PvP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil Direction +30, Handling +10) Magazine High-Caliber Rounds (Shots from this weapon knock the target back further. Range +5) Perk 1 Fragile Focus (This weapon gains bonus range until your shield is destroyed. The bonus returns once your shield has regenerated to full strength) Perk 2 Swashbuckler (This weapon gains increased damage from melee kills and kills with this weapon) Origin Trait Bray Legacy (Damage with this weapon generates a small amount of ability energy for the one closest to a full charge) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Ballistics (Range +6, Stability +6)

As with the PvE roll, Arrowhead Brake tightens the recoil while High-Caliber Rounds will flinch your foes. To make sure you can hit your opponents, aim for Fragile Focus as it boosts your range by 20 provided your shield isn’t broken. Throw on Swashbuckler and enjoy a smidge more damage for each kill – or a big jump in damage straight away if you can get a melee kill.

Look to get a Masterwork that suits your particular needs in Crucible. If you long for more range, try for it, while those that want to hammer down the recoil will need stability. The same goes for the mod slot.

A VS Pyroelectric Propellant god roll will make you a lightning-spewing nightmare for PvE combatants while your PvP foes will be caught off guard with its range. If you manage to get the Zhalo Supercell roll, make sure you’ve got a decent Arc build to go along with it. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with your builds.