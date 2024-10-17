New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

All Longswords in Warframe

The new Protokol Longsword skin has many Tenno in Warframe wondering what weapons they should use with their new drip.
Aidan O'Brien
Aidan O'Brien
Shacknews
1

It's easy to get lost among the small details of Warframe, a game that deals with primary, secondary, and melee weapons. However, it also has some subclassifications with those groups and even more within those subclassifications. It's not usually stuff you need to worry about, but when you find yourself with a free Protokol Longsword skin, you might also wonder exactly where the Longswords can be found.

All Longswords in Warframe

The Protokol Longsword Skin option in Warframe

Source: Shacknews

The Longswords in the game are as follows:

  • Broken War
  • Cronus
  • Dakra Prime
  • Dark Sword
  • Ether Sword
  • Heat Sword
  • Jaw Sword
  • Krohkur
  • Mire
  • Pangolin Prime
  • Pangolin Sword
  • Plasma Sword
  • Prisma Skana
  • Skana
  • Skana Prime

So, how do you know if something is a Longsword? The stance it can use. What sets the weapons apart from each other are the stances that they can use, and anything that can use the Crimson Dervish, Iron Phoenix, Vengeful Revenant, and Swooping Falcon stances will all count as Longswords.

If you have yet to do it, you can complete the Warframe: 1999 demo and get the Protokol Longsword skin for free. The demo will let you explore the new Hollvania area, play as Arthur, the protagonist of the upcoming expansion, and generally have some fun in the year 1999.

For more helpful guides, be sure to check out our Warframe page.

Contributing Guides Editor
Contributing Guides Editor

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola