All Longswords in Warframe
The new Protokol Longsword skin has many Tenno in Warframe wondering what weapons they should use with their new drip.
It's easy to get lost among the small details of Warframe, a game that deals with primary, secondary, and melee weapons. However, it also has some subclassifications with those groups and even more within those subclassifications. It's not usually stuff you need to worry about, but when you find yourself with a free Protokol Longsword skin, you might also wonder exactly where the Longswords can be found.
The Longswords in the game are as follows:
- Broken War
- Cronus
- Dakra Prime
- Dark Sword
- Ether Sword
- Heat Sword
- Jaw Sword
- Krohkur
- Mire
- Pangolin Prime
- Pangolin Sword
- Plasma Sword
- Prisma Skana
- Skana
- Skana Prime
So, how do you know if something is a Longsword? The stance it can use. What sets the weapons apart from each other are the stances that they can use, and anything that can use the Crimson Dervish, Iron Phoenix, Vengeful Revenant, and Swooping Falcon stances will all count as Longswords.
If you have yet to do it, you can complete the Warframe: 1999 demo and get the Protokol Longsword skin for free. The demo will let you explore the new Hollvania area, play as Arthur, the protagonist of the upcoming expansion, and generally have some fun in the year 1999.
