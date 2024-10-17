All Longswords in Warframe The new Protokol Longsword skin has many Tenno in Warframe wondering what weapons they should use with their new drip.

It's easy to get lost among the small details of Warframe, a game that deals with primary, secondary, and melee weapons. However, it also has some subclassifications with those groups and even more within those subclassifications. It's not usually stuff you need to worry about, but when you find yourself with a free Protokol Longsword skin, you might also wonder exactly where the Longswords can be found.

All Longswords in Warframe



The Longswords in the game are as follows:

Broken War

Cronus

Dakra Prime

Dark Sword

Ether Sword

Heat Sword

Jaw Sword

Krohkur

Mire

Pangolin Prime

Pangolin Sword

Plasma Sword

Prisma Skana

Skana

Skana Prime

So, how do you know if something is a Longsword? The stance it can use. What sets the weapons apart from each other are the stances that they can use, and anything that can use the Crimson Dervish, Iron Phoenix, Vengeful Revenant, and Swooping Falcon stances will all count as Longswords.

If you have yet to do it, you can complete the Warframe: 1999 demo and get the Protokol Longsword skin for free. The demo will let you explore the new Hollvania area, play as Arthur, the protagonist of the upcoming expansion, and generally have some fun in the year 1999.

