VS Chill Inhibitor god roll - Destiny 2 This VS Chill Inhibitor god roll for PvE will minimize your DPS downtime while ensuring maximum damage output.

VS Chill Inhibitor is one of two Grenade Launcher types from the Vesper’s Host dungeon in Destiny 2. However, this one sits in your Power weapon slot and is a Stasis option, which is great for those who don’t have access to some of the Stasis GLs that came before it. As far as these VS Chill Inhibitor god rolls go, you can expect some of the usual suspects, especially for boss DPS and add clear.

VS Chill Inhibitor god roll – PvE

There are a few different options you can go for with your VS Chill Inhibitor god roll for PvE. For this first one, we’re aiming at two perks that have the exact same activation rules.

VS Chill Inhibitor god roll - PvE Barrel Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handling +15) Magazine Augmented Drum (Magazine +2, Reload Speed -20) Perk 1 Envious Arsenal (Dealing damage with both other weapons before readying this weapon refills it from reserves) Perk 2 Bait and Switch (Deal damage with all equipped weapons within a short time to give this weapon a damage boost) Origin Trait Bray Legacy (Damage with this weapon generates a small amount of ability energy for the one closest to a full charge) Masterwork Handling Mod Tactical (Reload Speed +6, Handling +6)

As you can see, Envious Arsenal and Bait and Switch both require you to hit your targets with both other weapons in order to activate them. This will ensure you can keep VS Chill Inhibitor loaded and dealing extra damage. Alternatively, you could aim for Cascade and Explosive Light. The Grenade Launcher can even get a bunch of other winners like Rimestealer, Demolitionist, Chill Clip, Surrounded, and One For All. There’s really no wrong move.

For the magazine, try to get Augmented Drum for the additional grenades. While Spike Grenades offers a bump in damage, having additional rounds to fire is always a good idea.

VS Chill Inhibitor god roll – PvP

When it comes to your VS Chill Inhibitor god roll for PvP, there aren’t a lot of phenomenal perks designed for Crucible. Sure, they all do a decent job, but they mainly excel in PvE content. In saying that, you can still rinse through your foes with this thing.

VS Chill Inhibitor god roll - PvP Barrel Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handling +15) Magazine High-Velocity Rounds (Velocity +10, Reload Speed +10) Perk 1 Demolitionist (Kills with this weapon generate grenade energy. Activating your grenade ability reloads this weapon from reserves) Perk 2 Chain Reaction (Each final blow with this weapon creates an elemental damage explosion) Origin Trait Bray Legacy (Damage with this weapon generates a small amount of ability energy for the one closest to a full charge) Masterwork Handling Mod Aerodynamics (Blast Radius +6, Velocity +6)

Your main goal for a Grenade Launcher god roll for Crucible tends to be boosting the velocity stat. You do not want your enemy avoiding what few precious shots you have. To that end, try to get that velocity stat nice and high.

For the perks, Demolitionist will ensure you can get your grenade energy back. This simply means you’ll be getting more kills as you roam around with your Power weapon. Throw on Chain Reaction to catch any sneaky foes by surprise as their recently defeated ally explodes.

VS Chill Inhibitor is another great Stasis Grenade Launcher option for players who don’t have any of the other god roll variants currently available. It also features a wealth of perks ideal for PvE players. However, PvP fiends can still have a good time with the right god roll. Read over our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more weapon recommendations.