VS Velocity Baton god roll - Destiny 2 VS Velocity Baton is the latest burst fire Grenade Launcher that cooks in PvE and demoralizes foes in Crucible.

VS Velocity Baton is a brand new Void Grenade Launcher that drops from the new Vesper’s Host dungeon in Destiny 2. As an Area Denial Frame, this is ideal for sustained damage on foes or giving you some breathing room. Given this GL is Void, it should come as no surprise that it features the iconic combo we’ve all come to love on our Void weapons.

VS Velocity Baton god roll – PvE

VS Velocity Baton features an iconic Void perk combination that I simply cannot get enough of. I won’t be happy until I have a Void weapon in every flavor with this combo. Only then will I consider other perks.

VS Velocity Baton god roll - PvE Barrel Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handling +15) Magazine High-Velocity Rounds (Velocity +10, Reload Speed +10) Perk 1 Repulsor Brace (Defeating a Void-debuffed target grants an overshield) Perk 2 Destabilizing Rounds (Final blows cause nearby targets to become volatile) Origin Trait Bray Legacy (Damage with this weapon generates a small amount of ability energy for the one closest to a full charge) Masterwork Reload Speed Mod Synergy (Final blows with this weapon have a chance to create an elemental pickup matching its damage type, or an Orb of Power for weapons that deal Kinetic damage)

Let’s get straight to the good stuff: Repulsor Brace and Destabilizing Rounds. These two are made for each other, like chocolate and peanut butter, which is why they’re on every single new Void weapon. I’m of the opinion that you’ll want this roll on each Void weapon so you can cover all of your bases regardless of the weapon archetype you want to use.

In the event you get this roll (or don’t want it), there are a few others you should be looking for. Unrelenting and Demolitionist are in the first column, both of them are respectable in their own rights. The final column has Bait and Switch (in the event you want this as your boss DPS option) and Attrition Orbs (if you need another Orb generation option).

For all the other perks, focus on what makes sense for you. The perks above get the velocity to near maximum, helps the reload speed feel much better, and even ups the handling. Throw on Synergy and enjoy those Void Breaches.

VS Velocity Baton god roll – PvP

Crucible players are spoiled for choice when it comes to Grenade Launchers for use in PvP, but this VS Velocity Baton god roll might offer something slightly different.

VS Velocity Baton god roll - PvP Barrel Hard Launch (Stability -10, Velocity +15, Blast Radius -5) Magazine High-Velocity Rounds (Velocity +10, Reload Speed +10) Perk 1 Demolitionist (Kills with this weapon generate grenade energy. Activating your grenade ability reloads this weapon from reserves) Perk 2 Harmony (Final blows with other weapons improve this weapon’s damage and performance for a short duration) Origin Trait Bray Legacy (Damage with this weapon generates a small amount of ability energy for the one closest to a full charge) Masterwork Velocity Mod Icarus Grip (Airborne Effectiveness +15)

Firstly, use the various perks to maximize the velocity stat – you don’t want your foe avoiding your limited shots. You’ll take a hit using Hard Launch, but it’s worth it if you can secure the kill. Besides, losing out on stability and blast radius isn’t too problematic if you’re aiming straight.

For the perks, Demolitionist remains a decent choice for Crucible given its ability to help get your Grenade charge back. More Grenades, means more defeats for you. Throw on Harmony as well to increase this things damage, which should catch your foes by surprise.

VS Velocity Baton is an exciting new Grenade Launcher that features the new Area Denial Frame. As such, finding a god roll of this will mean you’re able to broaden your builds and lean into something other than Lost Signal. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for additional weapon god roll options.