All Weekly Challenges, Harvest of Ghosts event - Hunt: Showdown 1896 Earn Event Points and Blood Bonds by completing the Weekly Challenges in the Harvest of Ghosts event.

Harvest of Ghosts has crept into Hunt: Showdown 1896 with a Battle Pass and Weekly Challenges for players to complete. By knocking these challenges out, you’ll be earning Event Points and Blood Bonds, the first of which will help you move through the Battle Pass and earn some great rewards.

Where to find the Weekly Challenges

Weekly Challenges can be found under the Progression section.

Weekly Challenges are found on the right-hand side of the pre-game lobby when loading up for a game. Alternatively, you can find them by following these steps:

Navigate to the Home tab at the top of the main menu Click the Progression tab on the left or scroll down Locate the Weekly Challenges tile near the Bloodline and Dark Tribute options

Harvest of Ghosts Weekly Challenges



The Harvest of Ghosts event will run from October 16 until November 25, with the limited-time game mode, Bounty Clash, available until October 20, after which it will only be available on the weekend. Until November 25, players will have Weekly Challenges to complete, which means about five weeks of tasks to finish.

As with the previous event, unlocking the Battle Pass will grant you access to an additional challenge each week. Players that complete all challenges in a week will earn 6000 EP, which will get them through six levels of the Battle Pass. You’ll also be earning 50 Blood Bonds a week.

Week 1

Kill 80 Grunts (1500 EP)

Smash 50 Pumpkins (750 EP, 10 BB)

Collect 18 Clues or Close Rifts (750 EP, 10 BB)

Set 10 living enemy Hunters on fire (1000 EP, 10 BB)

Deal 1500 damage to enemy Hunters using Rifles (1000 EP, 10 BB)

Deal 750 damage to enemy Hunters using any variant of Rival 78 (1000 EP, 10 BB)

While you can earn Event Points by playing matches, Weekly Challenges will be a large injection of EP to help you through the Battle Pass. Keep checking back in as we update this list week to week as more challenges are unlocked. Take a look at our Hunt: Showdown 1896 page for more help with this dark and spooky extraction shooter.