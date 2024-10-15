Exuviae god roll - Destiny 2 Let your inner insect out with this Exuviae god roll for PvP and PvE in Destiny 2.

Exuviae is a brand new Stasis Hand Cannon brought to Destiny 2 with Revenant. This 120RPM, Aggressive Frame gun comes with several excellent perks that make it a threat to AI combatants as well as your foes in the Crucible. The key will be finding an Exuviae god roll, which could pose some challenge given the random drop nature of these new Episodic weapons.

Exuviae god roll – PvE

The Exuviae god roll for PvE focuses on the new perk, Rimestealer, which synergizes extremely well with Stasis builds.

Exuviae god roll - PvE Barrel Corkscrew Rifling (Stability +5, Range +5, Handling +5) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Rimestealer (Destroying a Stasis crystal or defeating a frozen target with this weapon grants you Frost Armor) Perk 2 Headstone (Precision final blows spawn a Stasis crystal at victim’s location) Origin Trait Dark Ether Reaper (Finals blows with this weapon periodically spawn Dark Ether charges. Charges can be detonated early with weapons fire or by coming into contact with them. Doing so refills this weapon from reserves) Masterwork Reload Speed (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Heavy Ammo Finder Enhancement (Grants increased Heavy Ammo Finder progress with this weapon’s final blows.)

Thankfully, Exuviae already has perfectly vertical recoil, so your barrel and magazine options can be whatever you prefer. However, for this god roll we’re going with Corkscrew Rifling and Accurized Rounds for the boosts to stability, range, and handling.

Rimestealer is where this god roll kicks off. Defeating a Stasis crystal or frozen target will give you Frost Armor, vastly improving your damage reduction. With other damage reduction buffs going, you’ll be unkillable. Follow this up with Headstone for the ability to create crystals without needing abilities.

Exuviae god roll – PvP

For your PvP god roll of Exuviae, there are several great perk combinations, but this one looks at maximizing the stats and upping the damage where possible.

Exuviae god roll - PvP Barrel Hammer-Forged Rifling (Range +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Keep Away (Increases reload, range, and accuracy when no targets are in close proximity) Perk 2 Frenzy (Being in combat for an extended time increases damage, handling, and reload for this weapon until you are out of combat) Origin Trait Dark Ether Reaper (Finals blows with this weapon periodically spawn Dark Ether charges. Charges can be detonated early with weapons fire or by coming into contact with them. Doing so refills this weapon from reserves) Masterwork Range (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Tactical (Reload Speed +6, Handling +6)

As you can see, we lean hard into the range stat for this roll. If you can compete with long-range weapons despite using a Hand Cannon, you should be able to net a few more kills. To do this, focus on all the range-boosting perks from the barrel and magazine to the Masterwork, but leave a 10-point bit of room for the main perks.

Keep Away, while active, will also boost range by 10 points, which is why you want to avoid overcommitting into the stat. You’ll also benefit from better reload speed and accuracy, providing no one is within 15 meters of you.

With this extra range and accuracy, you should be able to hit targets further away, which ought to help you activate Frenzy. When this procs, enjoy the big bump in damage, the significantly improved handling, and the maxed reload speed.

An Exuviae god roll is going to be one of those drops you’ll want to lock immediately. This might just replace some of the other potent Hand Cannons out there, especially for players looking to maximize the Stasis build potential this season. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with your god roll options.