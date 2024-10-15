Dragon Age: The Veilguard PC system requirements Check the Dragon Age: The Veilguard recommended system requirements to see if your PC specs hit the minimum or maximum settings.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s release date is imminent, and to help players prepare, BioWare has released the game’s PC system requirements. These are rather in-depth, giving players a look at what benchmarks they need to hit in order to achieve minimum graphical fidelity up to ultra settings at 2160p. Additionally, BioWare has offered information on the specs needed to hit various ray tracing settings.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard PC specs – Ray Tracing Off

The first set of PC requirements for Dragon Age: The Veilguard highlight the specs you need in order to play the game with ray tracing turn off. At the low end of the spectrum is a GPU like the 2014 GTX 970 and the 2017 i5-8400, meaning it should be possible for quite a few players to experience the game, albeit at the worst settings.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard PC System Requirements Ray Tracing: OFF Minimum Recommended Ultra Average Performance 1080P / 30FPS 1440P / 30FPS

1080P / 60FPS 2160P / 60FPS Graphics preset Low High Ultra OS 64-bit Windows 10/11 with DirectX12 64-bit Windows 10/11 with DirectX12 64-bit Windows 10/11 with DirectX12 CPU Intel Core i5-840 (6 cores / 6 threads)

AMD Ryzen 3 3300X (4 cores / 8 threads) Intel Core i9-990K

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 cores / 16 threads) Intel Core i9-12900K

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (16 cores / 24 threads) RAM 16GB 16GB 16GB GPU NVIDIA GTX 970 / GTX 1650

AMD Radeon R9 290X NVIDIA RTX 2070

AMD Radeon RX 5700XT NVIDIA RTX 4080

AMD RX 7900 XTX VRAM 4 GB 8 GB 12 GB HDD 100 GB SSD Preferred, HDD Supported 100 GB SDD Required 100 GB SDD Required

Dragon Age: The Veilguard PC specs – Ray Tracing On

The next table shows the PC requirements for Dragon Age: The Veilguard with ray tracing on. According to the information provided by BioWare, in order to make this work, you’ll need to be hitting at least 2K resolutions. At the high end, anticipate 30fps, although everything else will be cranked to maximum.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard PC System Requirements Ray Tracing: ON RT Selective RT ON RT On + Ultra Average Performance 2160P / 30FPS

1440P / 60FPS 1440P / 30FPS 2160P / 30FPS Graphics preset Ultra Ultra Ultra OS 64-bit Windows 10/11 with DirectX12 64-bit Windows 10/11 with DirectX12 64-bit Windows 10/11 with DirectX12 CPU Intel Core i9-9900K

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 cores / 16 threads) Intel Core i9-9900K

AMD Ryzen 7 3700X (8 cores / 16 threads) Intel Core i9-12900K

AMD Ryzen 9 7950X (16 cores / 24 threads) RAM 16GB 16GB 16GB GPU NVIDIA RTX 3080

AMD Radeon RX 6800XT NVIDIA RTX 3080

AMD Radeon RX 6800XT NVIDIA RTX 4080

AMD RX 7900 XTX VRAM 10 GB 10 GB 12 GB HDD 100 GB SDD Required 100 GB SDD Required 100 GB SDD Required

The social media post by BioWare notes that RT Selective “enables ray tracing features in specific areas that can be take advantage of the feature.” It seems as though outside of these areas players won’t be seeing ray tracing, likely in a bid to conserve system requirements. Take a look at our Dragon Age: The Veilguard page as we continue to cover the game up to and after its release this October 31, 2024.