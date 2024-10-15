How to sign up for the Destiny: Rising first closed alpha test Pre-register for the Destiny: Rising to access the alpha when it releases in November.

Destiny: Rising pre-registration is now available for players wanting to dive into the mobile take on Bungie’s hit shooter. Those that pre-register will get a chance to participate in the first closed alpha test, which is starting in November.

How to sign up for Destiny: Rising

The sign-up process for the Destiny: Rising first closed alpha test is incredibly simple. All you need to do is visit the Destiny: Rising site, hit the Pre-Register Now button, and fill in your details. There is also a questionnaire you can answer.

Go to the Destiny: Rising official site Click the golden Pre-Register Now button Put in your details: preferred platform, region, and email address Click Pre-Register to finalize the process



Source: NetEase

Once the above steps are done, another screen might appear that asks for more information. There is also a questionnaire that you can fill out too. This asks you questions related to the types of games you play, the platforms you play on, your time spent playing Destiny 2, among other things.

How to access the Destiny: Rising closed alpha test

Other than pre-registering for the closed alpha test, there is no guaranteed way to access Destiny: Rising. If you are one of the lucky few selected to participate in the test, then you will likely be given instructions via email for how to download the alpha.

With the Destiny: Rising sign-up process done, all you need to do now is wait for the closed alpha test to begin. This first one is scheduled for November 1, 2024 and will be available in the USA and Canada regions. Keep an eye on our Destiny: Rising page for more information.