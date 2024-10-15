How to get Tributes and Bargains in Diablo 4 Tributes and Bargains will make your Kurast Undercity runs far more rewarding in Diablo 4

If you want to maximize your time spent in the Kurast Undercity in Diablo 4, then you’ll need to get your hands on some Tributes and Bargains.

Tributes are used to alter your loot drops. They can be used to target farm very specific items, like resources, crafting materials, Legendary loot and Runes. This can have an impact on your starting time, and the rarer the Tribute that you use, the more time you will lose at the start of your run.

Tribute of Growth - extra experience

Tribute of Pride - guaranteed Legendary drops

Tribute of Harmony - guaranteed Runes upon completion

Tribute of Radiance: - guaranteed Ancestral Legendaries upon completion

Tribute of Ascendance: guaranteed Uniques with a chance for Mythic Unique drops upon completion

Tributes can be obtained by finishing other content like Nightmare Dungeons, public events, world bosses, any boss fight, and even from running the Undercity itself. Tributes will end up in the Key tab of your inventory despite the fact that they are not actually keys.



Bargains can be used to alter the rewards further. When you place a Tribute, the Bargain glyph will activate, and if you press on it, you can see all your options.

Bargains can alter the affixes or stats of specific drops, which is a great way to really double down on trying to get particularly strong items. The available Bargains will depend on the rarity of the Tribute, and you will need to spend resources or Gold to be able to activate them for your run.

