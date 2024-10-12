New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Weekend Discussion - October 12, 2024

Usher in the weekend with Shacknews.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
2

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

One more trip through the Lower Decks

Star Trek: Lower Decks is calling it a series after this final season. Take a first look.

Folly a deuce

I can only be relieved that I didn't waste two hours on this.

Dad jokes

It's been a minute since Seth Meyers put out a standup special, so this one should be worth checking out.

Costume customs

Elyse Willems and friend of Shacknews Nikole Zivalich are back with the latest Won't You Be My Gamer? where they dive into Costume Quest 2 with Halloween historian Lisa Morton.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Shakira.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola