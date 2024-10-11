Who is winning the Vesper's Host Dungeon World's First Race in Destiny 2? It's the very first World's First Race for a Dungeon as the best Destiny 2 players take on Vesper's Host.

It’s an interesting day for Destiny 2, as we have our first-ever World’s First Race that is for a Dungeon and not a Raid. That means it will be quicker, and it’s likely we will see some fun competition between Raid teams, as I suspect many of them will split in two for some friendly contests.

If you are looking for help with the Dungeon, our very own Sam Chandler is working his way through it as we speak, so go read his helpful guide.

10:47 am PT - ATP and crew are onto the first boss fight against the giant Servitor, and FalloutPlays is through the first encounter.

10:44 am PT - Saltagreppo is through to the second encounter now.

10:37 am PT - ATP is the furthest into the encounter. That makes them the current leaders, from what I can see. They just got nuked by a massive Servitor in the new encounter.

10:35 am PT - It's hard to figure out exactly what is going on just from streams, but the Orbs need to be charged and transported in a particular order. If they are dropped, they collect a debuff and will be destroyed if not picked up quickly enough.

10:29 am PT - Brutal, as on ATP's stream, they dropped one of the Orbs off the edge, and it does not respawn, so that's an instant team wipe to reset. Harsh.

10:27 am PT - An interesting point from the Evanf1997 stream is that the design of these can only really go so hard because Dungeons are designed to be possible to complete solo.

10:20 am PT - For those not in the know, a large list of things have been disabled for this race. Wardcliff Coil, Salvations Grip, One Thousand Voices, Alethonym, Tomorrow's Answer, and Yesterday's Question have all been banned. Both Deadfall and Moebius Quiver are gone for Hunters, and Titans are down Unbreakable and Peackeepers.

10:16 am PT - So far, all the teams are roughly in the same spot, as far as I can see. There is a glyph-based puzzle that is currently stopping their progress into a very large Fallen Ketch, and they seem to need to move an orb (always an orb!) forward before too many stacks build up on them.

10:10 am PT - There appears to be a timer on this first encounter, and most teams seem to be doing plenty of damage right now, so this will be more mechanics check than DPS check, which is what you would expect for a very early encounter.

10:05 am PT - The first section sees our would-be Guardians of note scurrying around in what appears to be a storage area as they try to figure out how to progress.

10:02 am PT - We are underway! Teams are loading in after visiting Spider in the Last City to get their quests. So far, things seem stable, but we'll see if the rush causes any connection issues as time goes on.



The Vesper’s Host Dungeon has yet to launch but will go live at 10:00 a.m. PT. Check back for regular updates on who is in the lead and what cool stuff is happening in the Dungeon.

The Dungeon will be launching in Contest Mode, which means it will be harder to complete for the first 48 hours. The first three fireteams to finish every encounter and loot the final chest will win a customized Vesper’s Host Activewear Hoodie and Vesper’s Host Bracelet. So, it's not as cool as the belts handed out for first place in a Raid race, but that makes sense.

Dungeon Race Details

Contest Mode will be enabled for 48 hours.

Normal Mode will become available as soon as the first three teams clear the dungeon, but you can still start in Content Mode for the first 48 hours, if you wish.

You will need to be at 1985 Power Level to be at the cap through all the encounters.

Entry Requirements

Put together a fire team of three players and start the Vesper’s Host dungeon in Contest Mode from the planet system map.

All fireteam members must own The Final Shape Dungeon Key and acquire the quest “Rogue Network” from Spider in the Last City Seasonal hub.

Completion Criteria

Once the final encounter is complete, the fireteam must loot the final chest, or their finish may not be recorded. A team's official finish will be recorded when they loot the final chest.

At least one member of the fire team must have completed and received loot for every encounter, and it must be the first time all members of the fire team have completed the activity.

If you are killing time before the launch of the Dungeon, might I suggest Byf's incredible lore video?