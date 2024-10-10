Nintendo suspends new Alarmo orders in Japan following higher-than-expected sales Nintendo is planning to switch Japan orders for Alarmo to a lottery sale system for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Nintendo put its new Alarmo interactive alarm clock on limited sale for paid Nintendo Switch Online subscribers earlier this week, but in some regions, that limitation hasn’t kept it from selling like wildfire. Nintendo has issued a notice on its Japan social media announcing it received far more orders than expected and will be suspending the Nintendo Subscriber sales method for now in the region. Japan sales will resume on a lottery system in the near future.

The Japanese Nintendo social media account made the announcement regarding more-than-expected sales of Alarmo in the region. Loosely translated, the tweet explains the situation:

We have received a large number of orders for the Nintendo Sound Clock Alarmo, which was released on October 9th, so we are currently suspending sales of the product on the My Nintendo Store. In response to this, we are currently preparing to change the sales method at My Nintendo Store to a lottery sale for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers, so please wait for a while.

It’s worth noting that this only seems to be in effect in the Japanese region for now. Going to the Nintendo Alarmo product page in the US still allows a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber to add the clock to their cart. That said, the situation in Japan could be a sign of things elsewhere if Alarmo continues to sell successfully. It’s most certainly a charming new product from Nintendo, playing a game sounds and showing themes from a variety of popular Nintendo titles including Mario Odyssey, Breath of the Wild, and Pikmin 4.

With sales for Nintendo Alarmo having begun early this week, stay tuned for more details and updates as they happen, right here at Shacknews.