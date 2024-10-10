New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Nintendo suspends new Alarmo orders in Japan following higher-than-expected sales

Nintendo is planning to switch Japan orders for Alarmo to a lottery sale system for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.
TJ Denzer
Image via Nintendo
Nintendo put its new Alarmo interactive alarm clock on limited sale for paid Nintendo Switch Online subscribers earlier this week, but in some regions, that limitation hasn’t kept it from selling like wildfire. Nintendo has issued a notice on its Japan social media announcing it received far more orders than expected and will be suspending the Nintendo Subscriber sales method for now in the region. Japan sales will resume on a lottery system in the near future.

The Japanese Nintendo social media account made the announcement regarding more-than-expected sales of Alarmo in the region. Loosely translated, the tweet explains the situation:

It’s worth noting that this only seems to be in effect in the Japanese region for now. Going to the Nintendo Alarmo product page in the US still allows a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber to add the clock to their cart. That said, the situation in Japan could be a sign of things elsewhere if Alarmo continues to sell successfully. It’s most certainly a charming new product from Nintendo, playing a game sounds and showing themes from a variety of popular Nintendo titles including Mario Odyssey, Breath of the Wild, and Pikmin 4.

With sales for Nintendo Alarmo having begun early this week, stay tuned for more details and updates as they happen, right here at Shacknews.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

