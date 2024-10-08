Liturgy god roll - Destiny 2 Pick up this Liturgy god roll and enjoy a twin-fire archetype Stasis Grenade Launcher that features some mean perk combos.

Liturgy is the latest must-have Grenade Launcher added to Destiny 2 with Episode: Revenant. As a double-fire archetype, this thing benefits greatly from any perk that has on-hit effects that boost the lethality of follow-up shots. For a Liturgy god roll, the goal will be to take advantage of this as much as possible.

Liturgy god roll – PvE

As a Stasis Grenade Launcher, Liturgy comes with a couple of unique perk combinations that make it a great option for Stasis builds. Keep your eye on your drops, as this Liturgy god roll requires one of the new perks: Rimestealer.

Liturgy god roll - PvE Barrel Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handling +15) Magazine Disorienting Grenades (Detonation has a brief disorienting effect. Greatly decreases blast radius) Perk 1 Rimestealer (Destroying a Stasis crystal or defeating a frozen target with this weapon grants you Frost Armor) Perk 2 Chill Clip (Direct hits with the top half of the magazine cause a detonation that slows nearby targets) Origin Trait Dark Ether Reaper (Finals blows with this weapon periodically spawn Dark Ether charges. Charges can be detonated early with weapons fire or by coming into contact with them. Doing so refills this weapon from reserves) Masterwork Reload Speed Mod Tactical (Reload Speed +6, Handling +6)

Start with Quick Launch and Disorienting Grenades to ensure the grenade gets to your target and then leaves them completely vulnerable. By disorienting them, it’ll be easier to land the follow-up shots directly on-target, which you’ll need to do in order to make the synergy work.

Chill Clip ensures that direct hits with the top half of the magazine will slow nearby targets. This will help speed up the process of freezing targets or creating Stasis crystals, which is where Rimestealer comes in. By destroying a Stasis crystal or frozen enemy, you’ll get Frost Armor, a powerful damage reduction mechanic that comes in clutch in endgame content.

For the Masterwork and Mods, that will always be personal preference. Reload Speed will help you get those grenades back into the tube, ensuring you can keep the perk synergy rolling. However, Handling is always a good option. For the Mod, take a look at some of the new ones, especially Synergy if you’re using a Stasis build.

Liturgy god roll – PvP

When it comes to PvP, there is little else quite as frustrating as getting hit with a god roll Grenade Launcher. For this Liturgy roll, you’ll want to focus on taking advantage of the fact that this GL features the twin-fire.

Liturgy god roll - PvP Barrel Quick Launch (Velocity +10, Handling +15) Magazine Proximity Grenades (Grenades fired from this weapon have increased proximity detection but a decreased blast radius) Perk 1 Slideways (Sliding partially reloads this weapon’s magazine and temporarily boosts handling and stability) Perk 2 One For All (Hitting three separate targets increases damage for a moderate duration) Origin Trait Dark Ether Reaper (Finals blows with this weapon periodically spawn Dark Ether charges. Charges can be detonated early with weapons fire or by coming into contact with them. Doing so refills this weapon from reserves) Masterwork Handling Mod Synergy (Final blows with this weapon have a chance to create an elemental pickup matching its damage type, or an Orb of Power for weapons that deal Kinetic damage)

As always, Quick Launch is a great idea for Crucible play. The added Velocity bumps the stat to maximum, ensuring most opponents will not have enough time to get out of the way. Proximity Grenade will then help you get hits in the event the foe does manage to move slightly.

Slideways is one of those perks that keep you in the fight. Fire your shot, slide, and enjoy skipping the reload animation. This will also help One For All, which boosts damage when you hit separate targets. This combo should see you raking in the kills, just keep that Special ammo topped up.

A Liturgy god roll for Destiny 2: Revenant is going to be an exciting thing to receive. With some unique perk combinations up for grabs, there is plenty to like about this Stasis Grenade Launcher. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more help with what perks to chase during this latest Episode.