ShackStream: Visiting Sakhal's airfield in DayZ Frostline Bill and Jan are looking for loot and conflict at DayZ Frostline's newest airfield in Sakhal.

The last time Jan visited the airfield in Sakhal, he was unceremoniously sniped while looting a tent. Tonight, he'll try again, and this time, he's bringing Bill along as a meat shield.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan and Bill are heading down to the airfield in Sakhal in search of more loot. It's been two days of scrounging for the bare minimums of items, so they're due for some luck, or a reset.

