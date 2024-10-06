ShackStream: Making friends in DayZ Frostline early access Let's see if the gang can make some new friends or find some old enemies in Sakhal.

Several lives into DayZ Frostline, Jan has yet to make some real new friends in the unforgiving environment of Sakhal. Sure, he's shared a few fireplaces, but the encounter have been short. Let's see if that can be rectified tonight.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan will continue heading towards the west coast of Sakhal in search of new folks to meet. What adventures will occur? It's hard to say, as players are getting more familiar with the new map, they are also getting less cooperative.

