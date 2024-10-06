New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

ShackStream: Making friends in DayZ Frostline early access

Let's see if the gang can make some new friends or find some old enemies in Sakhal.
Jan Ole Peek
DayZ
1

Several lives into DayZ Frostline, Jan has yet to make some real new friends in the unforgiving environment of Sakhal. Sure, he's shared a few fireplaces, but the encounter have been short. Let's see if that can be rectified tonight.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan will continue heading towards the west coast of Sakhal in search of new folks to meet. What adventures will occur? It's hard to say, as players are getting more familiar with the new map, they are also getting less cooperative.

Be sure to check out the channel most every evening from now till the official release to learn more about the new features and the new map. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. His current gaming schedule is dominating by simulations of all kinds, ranging from flight simulation, to racing, farming, and anything else that lets him live out fantasies without having to get up from his chair.

