New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

ShackStream: In search of interactions in DayZ Frostline
Jan Ole Peek
Jan Ole Peek
1

It's time to start another life in DayZ's Frostline expansion early access. After a rather rude death by flashbang and automatic gunfire, Jan will be looking to start over.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan will try to meet up with the rest of the gang in search of new adventures. After spending the past few days on the peninsula of Sakhal, it may be time to look for interactions elsewhere.

Be sure to check out the channel most every evening from now till the official release to learn more about the new features and the new map. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. His current gaming schedule is dominating by simulations of all kinds, ranging from flight simulation, to racing, farming, and anything else that lets him live out fantasies without having to get up from his chair.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola