ShackStream: In search of interactions in DayZ Frostline

It's time to start another life in DayZ's Frostline expansion early access. After a rather rude death by flashbang and automatic gunfire, Jan will be looking to start over.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan will try to meet up with the rest of the gang in search of new adventures. After spending the past few days on the peninsula of Sakhal, it may be time to look for interactions elsewhere.

Be sure to check out the channel most every evening from now till the official release to learn more about the new features and the new map. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.