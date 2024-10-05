New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Weekend Discussion - October 5, 2024

We're diving headfirst into the weekend with the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Rembering the MTV glory years

Holy hell, remember this?

Well, they're back together again and much older!

This is a fascinating chat betwen Conan and Jon Stewart. If you like this, I'd totally check out the full podcast.

Middle-Aged Rock

This is another interesting video worth checking out. Todd in the Shadows looks at Kid Rock's 2022 album, which bombed spectacularly, and breaks down why this image of him as a MAGA mascot is not only repugnant, it isn't even authentic.

Thrown in Liberty

Dunkey checks out Throne and Liberty and goes in with some loooooooooow expectations.

Megalo-mania

Pitch Meeting shoots some fish in a barrel with Megalopolis.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Eminem.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he's also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it.

