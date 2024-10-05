Weekend Discussion - October 5, 2024

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Rembering the MTV glory years

Holy hell, remember this?

Well, they're back together again and much older!

This is a fascinating chat betwen Conan and Jon Stewart. If you like this, I'd totally check out the full podcast.

Middle-Aged Rock

This is another interesting video worth checking out. Todd in the Shadows looks at Kid Rock's 2022 album, which bombed spectacularly, and breaks down why this image of him as a MAGA mascot is not only repugnant, it isn't even authentic.

Thrown in Liberty

Dunkey checks out Throne and Liberty and goes in with some loooooooooow expectations.

Megalo-mania

Pitch Meeting shoots some fish in a barrel with Megalopolis.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Eminem.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion!