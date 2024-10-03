Games Done Quick will hold fundraising weekend for Hurricane Helene relief next week Disaster Relief Done Quick will feature a full weekend of speedrunning to raise funds for Direct Relief.

The team at Games Done Quick wasn't expecting to get back into a big fundraising weekend so soon after TwitchCon. However, real life has intervened with Hurricane Helene ravaging the southeast corner of the United States. With thousands of people needing help, GDQ is rallying to host a big fundraising weekend called Disaster Relief Done Quick intended to help those affected by this devastating natural disaster.

From Oct. 11th-13th we will be holding a Disaster Relief Done Quick event to help support those who have been affected by Hurricane Helene.



Donations during the event will go to @DirectRelief



Run submissions are open now until Oct. 6th 11:59PM ET: https://t.co/JzvuiOI0p9 — Games Done Quick 🔜 #AGDQ2025 (@GamesDoneQuick) October 3, 2024

As noted on the organization's various channels, including the Games Done Quick X (formerly Twitter) account, Disaster Relief Done Quick will run from Friday, October 11 at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET and conclude on Sunday, October 13 at 8:59 p.m. PT/11:59 p.m. ET. All donations from this event will go straight to Direct Relief, which will provide assistance to those affected by Hurricane Helene. Direct Relief, for its part, has already offered assistance to over 50 safety net healthcare providers in the areas affected by the storm. With millions still without power and life-threatening floods still present in many areas, Direct Relief is continuing to assist those in need with emergency medical supplies, hygiene kits, and transportation support.

Games Done Quick is fresh off raising over $36,000 for AbleGamers at TwitchCon

Source: Games Done Quick (Photo by Richard Ngo)

As one might imagine, Games Done Quick is currently accepting submissions for the event and is expediting the approval process. Because things need to be turned around quickly, GDQ can't accept randomizer runs that require on-stream tracking. A full list of games for DRDQ is coming soon. All of the weekend's runs can be seen on the Games Done Quick Twitch channel.

Games Done Quick is fresh off raising $36,402 USD for AbleGamers during the recent TwitchCon event in San Diego, CA and will now turn its focus immediately to this new fundraising weekend. Dates and deadlines for Awesome Games Done Quick 2025 will not be affected. We'll be sure to monitor the progress of Games Done Quick and Direct Relief heading into Disaster Relief Done Quick and beyond. Keep it on Shacknews for the latest updates.