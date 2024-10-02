Where to get the Tear of Kaeula & should you give it to Meidra - Remnant 2 Find the Tear of Kaeula ring in Remnant 2 and then start thinking about whether you want to give it to Meidra.

Finding the Tear of Kaeula ring in Remnant 2 is only half of the challenge. The other part will be deciding if you should give the ring to Meidra and whether you can get the ring again on another playthrough.

Where to find the Tear of Kaeula



Source: Shacknews

Look for this statue, at its base you will find the Tear of Kaeula

Source: Shacknews

The Tear of Kaeula is found by a statue in Kaeula’s Rest. This statue is located in one of the corners of the square-shaped area to the side of the main octagonal space. Refer to the map below for an idea of where to find it. Picking up the ring will transport you to a boss fight against Kaeula’s Shadow.

Should you give the Tear of Kaeula to Meidra?



Source: Shacknews

Giving the Tear of Kaeula to Meidra will reward you with the Sorrow handgun, which is actually a crossbow. Meidra is found in the Far Woods area and is best reached by the Dappled Glade world crystal. You will likely need to fully explore the area in order to unlock access to her.

Meidra is in the middle of The Far Woods, right beside the Dappled Glade world crystal.

Source: Shacknews

Like all other dual rewards in Remnant 2, you can get the ring again. All you need to do is reroll a Yaesha Adventure and if your roll has Kaeula’s Rest, you will be able to find the ring, ensuring you get both rewards.

Whether you give Meidra the ring or not will depend on which item you care about most. The ring increases your Relic capacity by two, which can be extremely helpful in some of the tougher content or if you need to revive your allies. However, Sorrow has a neat bolt-recall feature that will deal additional damage to foes and heal you when they return, which can also overfill Sorrow’s capacity.

Finding the Tear of Kaeula in Remnant 2 is worth doing, especially if your build requires additional Relics. Alternatively, players that want Sorrow will also want to pick it up. Take a look at our Remnant 2 page for more quest reward guides and help solving puzzles.