How to get Koumei in Warframe

Koumei is the latest Warframe to be added to Digital Extreme's space ninja game. This is how to get her.
Aidan O'Brien
Digital Extremes
1

Koumei is the 58th Warframe to be added to the game, bringing a touch of chance and fate to the gameplay loop. If you want to add her to your collection, this is how to do it.

The koumei Shrine at Cetus in Warframe

Source: Shacknews

To get Koumei, you will need to play the new Shrine Defense game mode on Cetus. The Ostrons are being attacked by Infested enemies, and it is up to you to save them. When you go to Cetus, speak to Saya, who can be found beside Konzu, the bounty-giver in the village.

The good news for new players is that this is quite early in the game, so all you need is access to Cetus on Earth. If you haven’t reached that part of the game yet, keep playing. There is a new statue to be found in Cetus that depicts Koumei, and you can visit it after you have met Saya. It is located just to the right of where you first spawn. 

By completing Shrine Defense missions, you will get Fate Pearls, which can be used to unlock the parts you need to build Koumei. Visit the Shrine and select "Offer Fate Pearls" to spend your pearls and buy things that you wish to add to your collection. 

  • Blueprint - 165
  • Chassis - 55
  • Systems - 55
  • Neuroptics - 55

You will get 16 Fate Pearls upon successful completion of the Saya's Visions mode. To start it, interact with the statue, select Saya's Vision, and then hit yes when asked if you want to enter the fate dream. You will need to defend some points from enemies while an offering forms, then deposit the offering at the shrine marked by a waypoint. Do that enough, and the Infested Oni will spawn, which you can then kill to end the mission.

Now that you know how to get Kuomei, be sure to visit our Warframe page for more helpful guides.

