New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

ShackStream: The journey to explore DayZ Frostline begins

It's time to have an early look at DayZ Frostline and its new map, Sakhal.
Jan Ole Peek
Jan Ole Peek
DayZ
1

This week, in fact, almost every evening this week, Jan will explore Sakhal, the new map in DayZ Frostline prior to its official release on October 15, 2024. We hope you'll join him in his adventures.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan will be joined by the usual suspects, Bill and Dusty, as they strike out on a brand new adventure in DayZ. The new map, Sakhal, holds untold secrets and challenges, and the gang is ready to attempt to explore as much as possible.

Be sure to check out the channel most every evening from now till the official release to learn more about the new features and the new map. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.

Contributing Editor
Contributing Editor

Jan has been playing video games for nearly 30 years and been a passionate geek for the better part of his life. His current gaming schedule is dominating by simulations of all kinds, ranging from flight simulation, to racing, farming, and anything else that lets him live out fantasies without having to get up from his chair.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola