ShackStream: The journey to explore DayZ Frostline begins It's time to have an early look at DayZ Frostline and its new map, Sakhal.

This week, in fact, almost every evening this week, Jan will explore Sakhal, the new map in DayZ Frostline prior to its official release on October 15, 2024. We hope you'll join him in his adventures.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan will be joined by the usual suspects, Bill and Dusty, as they strike out on a brand new adventure in DayZ. The new map, Sakhal, holds untold secrets and challenges, and the gang is ready to attempt to explore as much as possible.

Be sure to check out the channel most every evening from now till the official release to learn more about the new features and the new map. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.