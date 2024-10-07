Where to find Magus Eye, Spitter Heart, and Shadowclaw Armor for The Scales of History in Diablo 4 Time to make a nice arcane stew for the Scales of History quest in Diablo 4.

There is nothing quite like a fetch quest to get your nostalgia flowing in an action RPG, and The Scales of History quest will send you in search of arcane ingredients as study aides.

All these items can be found near the temple, which you need to search for during the Scale of History quest in a section of Nahantu called the Restless Canopy. This place is lousy with all manner of monsters, but it will take a little bit of searching to find the ones you need.

You can find the Spitter Heart just a little to the north of the temple, beyond the spots where you would jump from ledge to ledge. Lots of Spitters should spawn around here, but there will also be plenty of other enemies, so be careful.

The Magus Eye and Shadowclaw Armor are pretty evenly split between points B and C on the map above, so make your way slightly north and to the east of the area. Clear out any and all enemies in these areas, and you should have all the drops that you need. If not, just leave for a few minutes and then come back, and all the enemies will have respawned.

Once that is done, head back to the temple area and help Mordarin with his ritual, but be careful because it goes wrong, and you need to help him deal with some demons that appear.

Now that the scales of history have been carefully balanced, for more helpful guides, check out our Diablo 4 page.