Just In Case god roll - Destiny 2 Carve your enemies into ribbons with a Just In Case god roll for PvP or PvE in Destiny 2.

Just In Case has seen a surge in popularity recently, with players searching for the ideal god roll for PvE and PvP. If you’re Destiny 2 build is missing this Sword, you’re going to want to keep an eye on your drops and hold onto one that suits your needs. Here are some recommendations for a god roll.

Just In Case god roll – PvP

This Just In Case god roll for PvP focuses on two perks that both utilize the block mechanic. By blocking, you’ll be receiving two different boosts, both of which aid in your ability to kill your opponents.

Just In Case god roll - PvP Blade Jagged Edge (Impact +4, Ammo Capacity -4) Guard Heavy Guard (Charge Rate -10, Guard Resistance +70, Guard Endurance +60) Perk 1 Energy Transfer (Guarding while receiving damage generates class ability energy.) Perk 2 Valiant Charge (Receiving damage while guarding temporarily increases Sword lunge distance.) Origin Trait Disaster Plan (Picking up ammunition increases this weapon’s flinch resistance and range, which lasts until it is fired again. Swords gain a large increased to charge rate instead.) Masterwork Impact (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Radar Booster

Look for Jagged Edge and Heavy Guard on this god roll of Just In Case. The hit to ammo capacity isn’t ideal, but it’s not the biggest hindrance in Crucible when you’re mainly going to be using your Primary and Secondary weapons. However, it does offer a great bump to the impact stat. Heavy Guard is needed for the boost to the two key stats, which will ensure you can keep blocking damage.

The reason you want to be blocking is for Energy Transfer and Valiant Charge. The first perk generates class ability energy if you block damage, this ensures you can keep cycling your builds or refresh the ability faster. The last perk here will increase the lunge distance. It can be easy for your enemy to assume they are outside of your lunge distance, but this perk will catch them by surprise.

Just In Case god roll – PvE

Having a good Solar sword in your build is always ideal, and this Just In Case god roll will serve exactly that need. This roll focuses on you getting out as many high-damage light attacks as possible.

Just In Case god roll - PvE Blade Jagged Edge (Impact +4, Ammo Capacity -4) Guard Swordmaster’s Guard (Charge Rate +10, Guard Resistance +10, Guard Endurance +40) Perk 1 Relentless Strikes (Landing three light-attack hits within a short time grants Sword ammo.) Perk 2 Whirlwind Blade (Rapid sword strikes increase this weapon’s damage for a short duration. Guarding also ends the effect.) Origin Trait Disaster Plan (Picking up ammunition increases this weapon’s flinch resistance and range, which lasts until it is fired again. Swords gain a large increased to charge rate instead.) Masterwork Impact (+10 when fully masterworked) Mod Backup Mag (+6 Ammo Capacity)

While it’s unfortunate to take an ammo hit, Jagged Edge is needed for the extra impact boost. This is also acquired from the Sword’s Masterwork to further up your damage output. Swordmaster’s Guard is just a handy one to have on this blade in the event you want to get out a heavy attack, like when taking down a major foe.

For the perks, Relentless Strikes and Whirlwind Blade work beautifully together. Landing light attacks gets you ammo back and rapidly hitting your target increase damage. On boss phases, this lets you effectively deal tremendous damage while maintaining your ammo count. Throw on Backup Mag for a few extra swings.

As far as Solar Swords go, Just In Case is a great option for players that need a decent tool for PvE and PvP. Try and get your hands on this Just In Case god roll and see how it fairs against some of the tougher endgame bosses, or even in Crucible. Take a look at our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide for more weapon god rolls.