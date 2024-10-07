How to stop the fuzzy, flickering screen - Diablo 4 Vessel of Hatred You can't fight evil if you cannot see evil, so this will help tame your screen demons in Diablo 4.

An old enemy returns in Diablo 4’s Vessel of Hatred, and I don’t mean the denizens of hell. The fuzzy, flickering screen problem is back for some users, but have no fear; this is how to fix it.

How to stop the fuzzy flickering screen - Diablo 4



Source: Shacknews

To fix the fuzzy and flickering screen in Diablo 4, there are a number of settings you will want to turn off. This issue seems to lie with the poor performance of the assorted scalers and frame generation.

First, go to the main menu, the Options. On the Graphics tab, scroll down to the Performance section. Here, you will find Resolution Scaling, which will have defaulted to on and likely to be the brand of scaling your own GPU manufacturer provides. Turn this option off. Now, check to see if the box beside Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation is ticked. If it is, then untick it.

If the need to change these has a large, adverse effect on your framerates, there are a couple of changes you can make to improve the performance without hitting your visual quality too badly.

Set your Shadow Quality to Low or Medium

Set your SSAO (Screen Space Ambient Occlusion) quality to Low

Set your Fog Quality to Low

Clutter Quality can go as low as you are happy with.

