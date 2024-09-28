Koumei & the Five Fates release date - Warframe Koumei and the Five Fates will bring a new Warframe and lots of changes to Digital Extreme's free-to-play space ninja simulator.

Koumei & the Five Fates is the next update from Warframe, and it will be coming to your gaming device much sooner than you think. There are also plenty of surprises in store, and this should be a great update.

Koumei & the Five Fates release date

The Koumei & the Five Fates update will be released for all platforms on October 2nd in the West and October 3rd in Japan. The update will center around the release of the new Warframe, Koumei, along with her signature weapons, the Higasa Rifle and the Amanata Polearm.



Source: Digital Extremes

The update will also feature new Deluxe skins for Volt and Nova, as well as a new skin for Caliban, with the latter also getting a full rework. Caliban has always been an interesting Frame in the game, but his power fantasy didn’t really end up translating over into gameplay very well, and he just wasn’t a popular option for many players.

To celebrate the rework, all players will be receiving a free Caliban as long as they log in to the game between October 2 and October 16. And don’t worry, you will get a free Warframe slot for him, too.

Wukong will be getting some changes, as you will no longer be able to interrupt the stomp animation with Cloud Walker, and Celestial Stomp will no longer stun CC-immune enemies like Eximus. It’s a mild nerf but nothing too major, and it doesn’t really impact his insane survivability at all.



Source: Digital Extremes

Hildryn will be getting a little help, as she will be able to use Pillage or any Helminth ability while Aegis Storm is active. Balefire Charger is having the shield cost reduced and the max charge shot damage increased, and deactivating Aegis Storm will now make you invincible for a short time.

Nova is also getting a mild rework. Her passive is changing to allow her to have a chance to drop health orbs from slowed enemies and energy orbs from sped-up enemies. Null Star will create more particles and now scales with Strength, making it easier to hit the damage reduction cap. Antimatter Drop will be much easier to control, and you can recast to speed it up. Wormhole is getting a visual indicator of how many charges it will do.

Best of all, Molecular Prime is now getting a “hold to cast” that will cast the version that speeds up enemies. This means you can now have Fast Nova and Slow Nova in one build. An amazing change. The update will also include a range of changes to to the new player experience and companions.

Unrelated to the Koumei update, a playable demo of Warframe 1999 will be arriving on October 16, so that is also very exciting. 1999 is the next major expansion from Warframe that we should be getting at the end of the year.

