New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Weekend Discussion - September 28, 2024

We're soaring into the weekend with the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

It's Sam Jackson, bitch!

Samuel L. Jackson reflects on his best roles.

What, no what's-his-face from The Hitman's Bodyguard?

Choking Hazard

Holy hell, I barely remember Matt Hazard, period. I definitely don't remember him getting a second game!

Lowe down dirty shame

I look at the big NBA trade from last night and think, "Man, it sure would be awesome to read Zach Lowe's breakdown of this." But the treatment of writers has never been lower than it's been in 2024.

YARRRRRRRR!!!

Elyse Willems and friend of Shacknews Nikole Zivalich finish their look at Sid Meier's Pirates with pirate historian Dr. Rebecca Simon.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Billie Eilish.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola