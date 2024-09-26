The Finals Season 4 update 4.0.0 patch notes The patch notes for Update 4.0.0 for The Finals Season 4 adds new weapons, adjusts old ones, and introduces a new map, rewards & more.

The Finals Season 4 has started and that means a new set of patch notes. For update 4.0.0, Embark Studios has taken a swing at the pre-existing weapons, gadgets, and specializations while also adding new weapons, a new map, Sponsor rewards, and more. Take a look at the patch notes below.

The Finals Season 4 patch notes – Update 4.0.0

The following patch notes for The Finals Season 4 update 4.0.0 come courtesy of the official site for the game.

IT’S SHOWTIME!

Welcome to Season 4, Contestants!

Season 4 brings exciting new content and features to THE FINALS! From the sleek, urban Fortune Stadium map sponsored by HOLTOW, ENGIMO, and ISEUL-T, to three powerful new weapons, there's plenty to dive into.

We’ve also added sponsor contracts, allowing players to sign up with one of our three sponsors for unique rewards, new World Tour ranks, and improved Ranked Cashout Tournaments. Plus, new customization options, loadout slots, and revamped leaderboards ensure a more competitive and personalized experience.

Read about all the changes below, and gear up for the most spectacular season of the gameshow yet!

Welcome to Fortune Stadium! Our sponsors, HOLTOW, ENGIMO, and ISEUL-T, are bringing you this new map in our arena! Traverse the streamlined urban environment which has sectors dedicated to each brand and some highly vertical spaces.

Three New Weapons

.50 Akimbo

HEAVY: These bad boys bring extra firepower and precision to the arena!

Pike-556

MEDIUM: Extend the effective range of the Medium build with this designated marksman rifle!

M26 Matter

LIGHT: Swiftly master this new pump-action shotgun!

New Feature: Sponsors



Source: Embark Studios

This season, our proud sponsors are looking to sign with contestants and support their seasonal journey with swag, money, and fanfare! Players now have the option to sign with either HOLTOW, ENGIMO or ISEUL-T as their sponsor for the duration of Season 4.

Earn Fans by completing Contracts and performing well in the arena. The more Fans you earn, the more rewards your sponsor will offer you! Can you make it all the way and earn everything from your sponsor of choice? Choose wisely though, you only get to sign once!

New Feature: Alternate Sights & Scopes

We’ve added a selection of alternate sights and scopes to some of the existing weapons, allowing you to switch between traditional sights or alternatives like Red Dots or Scopes. These alternative sights are unlocked using VRs via the weapon customization screen.

New World Tour Ranks

For Season 4 we’ve introduced Platinum and Diamond ranks to World Tour! We’ve also heard your feedback on the difficulty of earning Emerald rank, so in Season 4 Emerald will now be unlocked and available to earn from the beginning of the season and will be earned with Win Points, not tournament wins. Expect lots of fun stops along the way as you climb your way to Emerald Tier 1!

New Ranked mode

Ranked Tournaments are back! This Season, you’ll be competing in Cashout with an 8-team, 24-player tournament format. As part of improving the ranked experience, we’re also now seeding tournaments based on the strengths of each team, and your change in Ranked Score will be dependent on where you finish in the tournament as a whole compared to your initial seeding. We believe this will give a clearer and much more authentic tournament experience.

Cashout Rule Variants for Ranked and World Tour

To give the best experience in our competitive Ranked Tournaments and our more casual-friendly World Tour Tournaments we’ve introduced slightly different variants of the Cashout rule set in each mode.

In Ranked Tournaments, the 10% team wipe penalties are active, gameshow events such as ‘Low Gravity,’ for example, are disabled to reduce randomness, and loadout changes are only permitted between rounds of the tournament.

In the World Tour, team wipe penalties are disabled, game show events are still enabled, and players will be able to swap items from their Reserve into their Loadout between team wipes and between rounds. While Ranked Cashout is set in stone, there will be opportunities to change up the World Tour experience in various ways throughout the season!

Improved Player Cards

It’s time to get personal on the Player Cards! For Season 4, we’ve added a new layout, collectible and adjustable badges, borders, and player titles. There are new backgrounds available to collect as well, and we’ve improved the lighting on your character to help showcase your style!

Updated Circuits

Circuits now run in parallel to the World Tour stops and share the same Sponsors, allowing you another way to earn rewards from the show’s benefactors. We’ve also removed the requirement to complete earlier Contracts before you can access later Circuits, hopefully making the experience a little more streamlined.

Two Extra Loadout Slots

Due to popular demand, we’ve added two additional Loadout slots, bringing the total number of slots from six to eight.

New Battle Pass

This season’s Battle Pass has 106 levels of rewards to unlock. It heavily features items from popular sponsor OSPUZE and rewards from new sponsor IVADA.

New Career Levels

We’ve added 10 new levels, complete with rewards, to the Career Level system. These rewards come courtesy of one of the show’s sponsors, ENO+RINO.

Leaderboard Improvements

We’d made some big improvements to leaderboards for Season 4. Players can now filter leaderboards by region, and the World Tour leaderboard also includes filters for the different tour stops.

We’ve introduced leaderboards for Quick Cash, Terminal Attack, Bank It, and Power Shift, and a board tracking the performance of each Sponsor.

New Static Crosshair Setting

THE FINALS’ default crosshair is a dynamic crosshair that will often move as your character animates, for example when running and jumping. We know that some of you prefer a crosshair that stays locked to the center of the screen. We’ve added a new setting to our crosshair customization to turn “in-world crosshair” off, which will create a true static crosshair that stays in the center at all times.

New Feature: Facial Hair Customization

You’ll now have the option to select from a variety of beards and mustaches to give your competitor a more sophisticated look! Check it out in the style tab!

New Feature: First Time Player Experience

In order to welcome new players into the game with more confidence, we’ve made some significant changes to the onboarding experience! These changes include intro videos for each build type, a more advanced Cashout tutorial that shows off destruction, clearer and faster menu systems, and more!

We’re also debuting a brand new set of OSPUZE-branded starting outfits because, let’s be honest, we’d all grown tired of the rookie ‘pajamas!’ Don’t worry veterans, you’ll get them, too!

In addition, we’ve added a clear set of goals and unlock activities to the main menu in order to guide new players through their first five rounds. We hope this helps ease new players into the game and introduces them to all the fun there is to be had.

Season 3 Rewards Coming Soon

Normally, all ranked rewards are delivered at the start of the next season! This season, however, we will delay the delivery in order to do a final sweep of our leaderboards and ensure that all players have earned their rewards fair and square.

In Season 3, we added new competitive modes and rewards to THE FINALS by introducing Ruby rank in Ranked Terminal Attack and Emerald in World Tour.

We know all of you want to show off your prowess from Season 3 as soon as possible, but we want to be sure that these rewards are handed out correctly, to those who earned them through fair play, these rewards will be handed out in Update 4.2!

DLCs

At the launch of Season 4, we’ll have three new DLC available at three different price points for you to browse through and check out! Do note that, just like last season, the Starter Pack returns as a DLC for this season as well.

Let’s get into the details!

With a new map, expanded arsenal, sponsor mechanics, and tons of improvements across ranks, leaderboards, and customization, this season is shaping up to be the best version of THE FINALS yet. Now, let’s dive into the full details and numbers behind these changes to help you prepare for The Arena!

Balance Changes

Archetypes

Heavy

Dev Note: We wanted to leave a quick dev note on the state of the Heavy archetype, as we know there have been some frustrations that the Heavy is ‘overly nerfed’ compared to the Light archetype. While the Light (most played) does remain much more played than the Heavy (least played) as of the end of Season 3, across all skill tiers and modes we see that the Heavy is by far the most winning of our three archetypes, with Light the most losing. Our intent with much of the balancing is to bring all of the archetypes' win rates more closely in line, while also equalizing their pick rates. This ultimately means that, when it comes to the Heavy, we need to work through a process of both making it more balanced in terms of power and making it more fun to play. This will be an ongoing process but is the underlying thought process behind some of the changes made to start Season 4 when it comes to balance and usability of items.

Gadgets

Anti-Gravity Cube

Increased radius from 6m to 7m

Increased height from 11m to 12m

Breach Charge

Increased ammo from 2 to 3

Increased cooldown from 26s to 30s

Dev Note: We felt the Breach Charge had become under-used in the current meta and we believe this change will increase its value versus the Thermal Bore

Data Reshaper

Increased range from 15m to 21m

Increased number of charges from 2 to 3

Explosive Mine

Decreased max damage from 140 to 120

Decreased cooldown from 30s to 15s

Decreased ammo count from 2 to 1 (max mines deployed remains at 2)

Dev Note: Our intent for the Explosive Mines has always been to have them be a defensive gadget that covers choke points to help protect an objective, and where placement is a skill. Being able to immediately place two of them back-to-back led to a lot of mine stacking, often right on the objective, and allowed defenses to be set up too quickly. We hope that adding 15s between each deployment and less damage will lead to less stacking and encourage teams to get to the objective location sooner in order to be able to fully set up defenses before combat commences.

Flashbang

Increased the max duration of the Blind status effect from 4s to 4.5s

Increased the max duration of the max intensity of the Blind status effect from 1.8s to 3.5s

Increase the intensity of flashes that explode close to the enemy’s position

Increased the view angle of flashes, causing more intense flashes when the flash goes off by someone’s side or slightly behind them

Flashbangs now only show Hit Indicators on the crosshair if they reach a minimum amount of intensity on a hostile target

Decreased the intensity and duration of the Blind status effect on teammates

Improved the leniency of hit detection of the Flashbang when targeting players, so that it is less likely to be blocked by small objects

Dev Note: We found the Flashbang to have been underutilized and have added some quality of life fixes that will hopefully make them more reliable and effective.

Glitch Trap

Disabled crosshair hit markers when the Glitch Trap attaches to an enemy, so that it can no longer be used to detect players

Decreased ammo from 2 to 1

Decreased cooldown from 30s to 20s

Jump Pad

Added a small amount of variance to the Jump Pad so that objects cannot bounce on them indefinitely

Proximity Sensor

Increased radius from 10m to 11m

RPG-7

Decreased damage from 140 to 100

Increased reload time from 0.9s to 2.15s

Decreased projectile dispersion when aiming down sights from 0.3x to 0.25x

Dev Note: We never really intended the RPG to be an ‘opener’ in combat, even if it is an item that is more accessible to new players, the intent was always that this was for destruction first and foremost. We believe this change makes it still usable as an opener, but a much less valuable one, shifting its focus back to destruction and breaching.

Tracking Dart

Increased magazine size from 2 to 4

Decreased ammunition regeneration rate from 13s to 12s

Decreased tracking duration from 15s to 10s

Zipline

Decreased the height of Ziplines slightly, so that they will better fit through doors

Liftables

Propane Gas Canister

Decreased direct physical impact damage from 50 to 25

Modes

Cashout Modes

Introduced new re-spawn placement logic for teams that are wiped, with the goal of reducing the number of ‘third-party’ fights

Ranked Tournaments (Cashout)

Added Ranked Tournaments

Disabled game show events in Ranked Tournaments

Dev Note: To make Ranked Tournaments a more competitive friendly environment, with less randomness involved, we’ve decided to disable all game show events. We believe this will make matches slightly more consistent, less random, and easier to strategize around.

Increased the cash awarded per Cashout in the final round from $10,000 to $25,000

Increased the cash required to win the final round from $20,000 to $50,000

Terminal Attack

Terminal Attack now uses a best-of-nine-rounds (first to five) format, with a half-time break where level destruction is reset

Terminal Attack (Ranked)

Removed Ranked Terminal Attack and replaced it with Ranked Tournaments

World Tour (Cashout)

Disabled team wipe penalties in World Tour

Dev Note: World Tour is intended to be a more casual tournament experience than our Ranked Tournaments. Our research in Season 3 showed that removing team wipe penalties caused less player frustration and led to closer matches.

Enabled the ability for players to swap items between their Loadout and Reserve between team wipes in World Tour

Dev Note: This is another change aimed at making World Tour more friendly for the casual player, by allowing them to swap items between lives. Ranked Tournaments will continue to only allow swapping between rounds, as we believe counter-picking rival teams and adjusting to maps and map variants should be a skill in competitive play.

Increased the cash awarded per Cashout in the final round from $10,000 to $25,000

Increased the cash required to win the final round from $20,000 to $50,000

Added Diamond and Platinum ranks to World Tour, between the Gold and Emerald ranks.

Emerald rank is now unlocked and available to progress towards from the start of the season

Emerald rank is now earned by collecting Win Points, rather than tournament wins

Updated the required Win Point totals for all World Tour ranked tiers, due to the change in ranks and how they are earned

Specializations

Dematerializer

Improved targeting to reduce the amount of times the dematerializer fails to make a passageway through objects.

Goo Gun

Fire mode changed from semi-automatic to fully automatic

Healing Beam

Decreased healing rate from 50 health per second to 40 health per second

Mesh Shield

Mesh Shield will now enter cooldown either when destroyed or lowered

Dev Note: The Mesh Shield was intended as a Specialization used to shield teammates or to represent the Heavy archetype’s toughness and staying power. We felt the juggling of the shield, constantly raising and lowering it to fire weapons, was hard for some players to understand and very frustrating to play against. We understand this is a significant change and we’ll obviously monitor its impact closely

Decreased Mesh Shield cooldown from 15s to 12s. The cooldown is only 8s if the Shield is undamaged when deactivated

Weapons

93R

Smoothed the vertical recoil to avoid having sharp jumps in intensity, which could previously cause an inconsistent feel

Updated firing animation when aiming down sights to give greater visibility

Increased fire rate from 210 RPM to 220 RPM

Decreased bullet dispersion when firing ‘from the hip’ when crouching, crouch moving, standing still, running, and in ‘uncontrolled’ states such as falling or sliding

Decreased the rate at which bullet dispersion builds up over time when firing for a sustained period

Increased the bullet dispersion recovery speed from 0.45 to 0.65

Dev Note: The 93R has been a difficult weapon for us to balance due to it being a burst fire weapon. Burst fire weapons give players the expectation that all the shots in a burst should be able to hit when aimed well, but this also means potentially doing three bullets worth of damage per ‘shot’ fired, making the weapon also high damage when the full burst hits. Getting this right whilst also differentiating the weapon from the FAMAS has been difficult. We’ve been reluctant to make the 93R a two ‘shot’ weapon versus Lights, because all testing of this scenario has made the weapon game-breaking, but at 72 damage a burst (i.e. three shots, nine bullets to kill a Light) the weapon has repeatedly underperformed, so it constantly sits on this knife's edge of being too good or very bad. In this update, we’ve focused on making the weapon much more effective when fired ‘from the hip,’ rather than when aiming down sights. We feel this combination of damage and mobility puts the weapon in a better place, but we’d love to get your feedback on it.

AKM

Decreased magazine size from 36 to 32

CL-40

Increased max damage from 93 to 117

Dev Note: This change sounds significant, but keeps the weapon in a place where it still takes two shots to kill a Light and three shots to kill a Medium. The change is mostly aimed at making a Heavy three shots to kill instead of four, as we felt it was unfair to the CL-40 to have to land all four of its available four shots (i.e. 100% accuracy) to kill a Heavy without reloading

Decreased fire rate from 275 RPm to 210 RPM

Dev Note: A small adjustment to offset the significant damage buff a little.

Increased the max damage radius from 9cm to 30cm

Dagger

The Dagger’s backstab secondary attack can now be held, only triggering when the button is released, rather than automatically. During this stance, the player moves at the normal run speed and cannot sprint

Lewis Gun

Smoothed the recoil pattern of the Lewis Gun, reducing the amount of horizontal recoil at some points. The recoil pattern overall remains the same but should be considerably easier to control

LH1

Decreased the damage fall-off start range from 80m to 50m

Decreased the damage fall-off end range from 100m to 55m

Dev Note: With the addition of alternative scopes/sights, we felt the LH1 was starting to stray well into the territory of the SR-84. This change reduces that to some extent.

M60

Increased fire rate from 560 RPM to 580 RPM

Smoothed the recoil pattern of the M60, reducing the amount of horizontal recoil at some points. The recoil pattern overall remains the same but should be considerably easier to control

MGL32

Decreased reload time from 3.1s to 2.8s

Dev Note: The MGL32 is a weapon we’d very much like to re-work at some point, but that will take a more considerable effort. For now, this is a simple and small quality of life adjustment that should make the weapon a little more viable.

Recurve Bow

Increased damage at minimum draw from 55 to 60

Decreased damage ramp-up start time from 0.2s to 0.15s

Decreased the time taken to reach maximum draw from 0.585s to 0.49s

Riot Shield

Increased damage from 84 to 90

SH1900 Shotgun

Decreased reload time from 2.5s to 2.125s

Spear

Increased run speed modifier during secondary spin attack from 65% to 75%

SR-84 Sniper

Updated the SR-84 to now only fire hit-scan rounds up to 40m range. After this point, the shot becomes a projectile with bullet drop from gravity and drag

Dev Note: While the SR-84 is by no means overpowered or overly successful in many of our modes, it has become somewhat oppressive at very long ranges in modes like Terminal Attack and Power Shift, causing frustration for a lot of players. We feel this change limits much of the very long-range harassment that players found frustrating while maintaining the skill level and responsiveness in medium-to-long-range encounters.

Sword

Updated attack sweeps to be more centered on the crosshair, making the weapon more accurate

Increased the range of the secondary lunge from approximately 5m to approximately 6m

Secondary lunge attack now maintains its top speed for slightly longer

Throwing Knives

The Throwing Knives secondary attack can now be held, only triggering when the button is released, rather than automatically. During this stance, the player moves at the normal run speed and cannot sprint

XP-54

Increase the magnification of the XP-54’s sight slightly, as part of the addition of alternate sights/scopes

Decreased damage from 18 to 16

Content and Bug Fixes

Animation

Fixed an issue where players could spawn into a round without the spawn-in animations or FX

Fixed an issue where pairing a Quick Melee action with other actions would make the animations look faulty

Polished the Riot Shield first-person animation where you would perform a phantom strike if you quickly zoomed after a strike

Removed camera animations when previewing first-person animations in the front end since it felt distracting

Fixed an issue where melee weapon animations could sometimes get stuck in the ‘charging’ pose in third-person

Audio

Fixed an issue where the Santa Hat extra VO lines would not play

Career Rank

Added 10 new levels with rewards to the Career Rank

Fixed an issue where stages or circuits that gave XP might not apply them to both the Battle Pass and Career Rank

Characters

Fixed an issue where various hair types could clip with the bucket hat

Gadgets

General

Fixed an issue where deployable gadgets could remain floating in mid-air

Data Reshaper

Fixed an issue where items transmuted by the Data Reshaper would not count as destroyed for certain Contracts

Flashbang

Improved the leniency of hit traces from the Flashbang to target players, so that they are less likely to be blocked by small objects

Vanishing Bomb

Improved the hit detection of the Vanishing Bomb on the player that threw it

Ziplines

Fixed an issue where Ziplines could break instantly upon being placed

Game Modes

Cashout Modes

Fixed an issue where Vaults opened out of bounds, causing the newly spawned Cashbox to be indefinitely stuck out of bounds.

Added notification messages to the HUD that show Cashout Started, Cashout Stolen and Vault Opened to the entire team when a teammate completes said action

Fixed an issue where the Cashout overtime timer could be broken, making sure a cashout being completed during overtime won't spawn new Vaults

Cashout Tutorial

Introduced a new version of the Cashout tutorial, for a smoother and more fun experience

Fixed various smaller issues with the tutorial flow and components

Fixed an issue where the correct loadout was not alway loaded in the tutorial

Liftables

Fixed an issue that could cause thrown items to stutter

Maps

Seoul

Fixed an issue where the audience jumbotron could glow

Kyoto

Added autumn themed version of Kyoto

Matchmaking

Players will now connect to levels faster, without waiting for other players who have not yet loaded. As a result, players will reach the lobby much faster and will see connecting players represented as a hologram

Movement

Fixed issue where players could lock their cameras to a fixed direction if they died while climbing a ladder

Performance and Optimization

Fixed issue where VOIP would not work as expected if the push-to-talk key was pressed when going back to the main menu

Fixed a rare issue where during the tournament intro/outro sequence, characters could be invisible

Reduced the number of hitches that could occur when selecting items in the customization and drafting screens

Specializations

Goo Gun

Goo will now correctly stick to a Guardian Turret’s base, rather than the barrel, preventing chains of goo from rotating through walls

Guardian Turret

Bullets can now be blocked by the player who owns the turret, just like they can be by friendly players

UI

Added two additional Contestant slots, increasing the maximum from 6 to 8

Added a setting that allows players to disable the in-world crosshair. When set to ‘off’, the crosshair will always be in the center of your screen and static. Otherwise, it will move with camera movement.

Fixed an issue where the lobby screen only showed Defibrillators on all icons when first entering the screen

Fixed an issue where items from previous World Tours could appear in the store

Fixed an issue where the loading screen was occasionally briefly missing

Fixed a bug where "Canceling Matchmaking" was sometimes incorrectly shown in the matchmaking widget.

Fixed an issue where the Play or Reconnect buttons would briefly appear when connecting to a match

Fixed background blurring for Watches in store/battle pass

Weapons

General

Fixed an issue where the character could end up aiming downwards after controlling recoil on high frame rates

Throwing Knives

Fixed an issue where Throwing Knives and arrows could be floating in front of players using the Riot Shield

Riot Shield

The Riot Shield will now block the Winch Claw and prevent the player from being grabbed

Sword

Fixed an issue where the Sword’s lunge animation was not played in third person

Those are your patch notes for The Finals update 4.0.0 for Season 4. Be sure to check out our page on The Finals for more help with Embark Studios’ fantastic shooter.