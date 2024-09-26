Overwatch 2 to get My Hero Academia skins All Might, Deku, and Shigaraki are coming to Overwatch in October.

Overwatch 2 has already had a handful of crossovers with other games and media franchises, and will look to attract anime fans with its latest collaboration. Blizzard has announced that skins based on the popular anime and manga My Hero Academia are coming to Overwatch 2 next month.

Blizzard revealed the My Hero Academia Overwatch skins in a new trailer. The sneak peak confirms the following MHA characters and their corresponding Overwatch Hero.

Reinhardt - All Might

Tracer - Izuku Midoriya

Juno - Ochaco Uraraka

Reaper - Tomura Shigaraki

Kiriko - Himiko Toga

All five MHA skins will come to the Overwatch 2 store on October 17, 2024, and stick around for a couple of weeks. This follows collaborations with Transformers and World of Warcraft. Bookmark our Overwatch 2 topic page for future updates on Blizzard’s hero shooter.