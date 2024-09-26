New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Overwatch 2 to get My Hero Academia skins

All Might, Deku, and Shigaraki are coming to Overwatch in October.
Donovan Erskine
Donovan Erskine
Blizzard Entertainment
1

Overwatch 2 has already had a handful of crossovers with other games and media franchises, and will look to attract anime fans with its latest collaboration. Blizzard has announced that skins based on the popular anime and manga My Hero Academia are coming to Overwatch 2 next month.

Blizzard revealed the My Hero Academia Overwatch skins in a new trailer. The sneak peak confirms the following MHA characters and their corresponding Overwatch Hero.

  • Reinhardt - All Might
  • Tracer - Izuku Midoriya
  • Juno - Ochaco Uraraka
  • Reaper - Tomura Shigaraki
  • Kiriko - Himiko Toga

All five MHA skins will come to the Overwatch 2 store on October 17, 2024, and stick around for a couple of weeks. This follows collaborations with Transformers and World of Warcraft. Bookmark our Overwatch 2 topic page for future updates on Blizzard’s hero shooter.

News Editor
News Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola