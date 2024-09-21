New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Weekend Discussion - September 21, 2024

It's Saturday, so let's hit the weekend.
Ozzie Mejia
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Playing the Feud

Dan Le Batard and crew look back at Pablo Torre's epic performance on Celebrity Family Feud.

Reading is fundamental

Otherwords analyzes how we approach reading.

Always Be Zeenin'

Homestar Runner's favorite 80s hair metal band has a new song.

Waddling into Gotham

Before you return to Gotham, check out this behind-the-scenes of The Penguin.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Future.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

Senior Editor
Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola