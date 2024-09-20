New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

Video Game Release Dates 2024Elden Ring strategy guideShacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Video Game Release Dates 2024
Elden Ring strategy guide
Shacknews Direct: Introducing Bubbletron!
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide

Cards Against Humanity sues Elon Musk & SpaceX for $15 million

The company behind the irreverent card game claims Musk's SpaceX polluted land owned by Cards Against Humanity without permission.
TJ Denzer
TJ Denzer
Image via Cards Against Humanity
1

This week, the company behind the party card game Card Against Humanity announced intention to sue Elon Musk and the SpaceX company. The reason? Cards Against Humanity owns a plot of land in South Texas near where SpaceX operates and alleges that Elon Musk and SpaceX dumped trash and pollution on their land without permission and then tried to offer them a lowball offer to buy the land. Cards Against Humanity did not take the deal and is now suing SpaceX for around $15 million in damages.

Cards Against Humanity made a statement on its lawsuit on its website this week, laying out its grievances shared in its filing in a Cameron County, Texas District Court. Cards Against Humanity shares looks at the land it owned before and after SpaceX started dumping materials on it and shares that it will not accept an offer from Musk or SpaceX, opting instead to see them in court for full damages. The land was originally purchased in 2017 to preserve its natural beauty on the US-Mexico border in defiance of then-President Donald Trump’s highly controversial border wall.

Cards Against Humanity bought the plot in 2017 with the help of 150,000 investors to preserve its nature and keep it safe from misuse. Unfortunately, the group did not anticipate SpaceX spoiling the land behind the company’s back:

The group is inconsolable, and feels a duty to the investors that helped it purchase the land, so it looks like we’re set to see SpaceX in court. It’s worth noting that SpaceX has a shoddy track record with environmental issues. It will remain to be seen if it dodges the $15 million check on this one. Stay tuned as we follow this story for further updates.

Senior News Editor
Senior News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player and writer with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. He found his way to the Shacknews roster in late 2019 and has worked his way to Senior News Editor since. Between news coverage, he also aides notably in livestream projects like the indie game-focused Indie-licious, the Shacknews Stimulus Games, and the Shacknews Dump. You can reach him at tj.denzer@shacknews.com and also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola