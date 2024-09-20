Cards Against Humanity sues Elon Musk & SpaceX for $15 million The company behind the irreverent card game claims Musk's SpaceX polluted land owned by Cards Against Humanity without permission.

This week, the company behind the party card game Card Against Humanity announced intention to sue Elon Musk and the SpaceX company. The reason? Cards Against Humanity owns a plot of land in South Texas near where SpaceX operates and alleges that Elon Musk and SpaceX dumped trash and pollution on their land without permission and then tried to offer them a lowball offer to buy the land. Cards Against Humanity did not take the deal and is now suing SpaceX for around $15 million in damages.

Cards Against Humanity made a statement on its lawsuit on its website this week, laying out its grievances shared in its filing in a Cameron County, Texas District Court. Cards Against Humanity shares looks at the land it owned before and after SpaceX started dumping materials on it and shares that it will not accept an offer from Musk or SpaceX, opting instead to see them in court for full damages. The land was originally purchased in 2017 to preserve its natural beauty on the US-Mexico border in defiance of then-President Donald Trump’s highly controversial border wall.

7 years ago, we bought a plot of land on the US-Mexico border to stop racist billionaire Donald Trump’s dumb wall.



But this year, an even richer, more racist billionaire—@ElonMusk—fucked that land with tractors and garbage, so we’re suing for $15 million. https://t.co/MzNuHAcRIo — Cards Against Humanity (@CAH) September 20, 2024

Cards Against Humanity bought the plot in 2017 with the help of 150,000 investors to preserve its nature and keep it safe from misuse. Unfortunately, the group did not anticipate SpaceX spoiling the land behind the company’s back:

How did this happen? Elon Musk’s SpaceX was building some space thing nearby, and he figured he could just dump his sh** all over our gorgeous plot of land without asking. After we caught him, SpaceX gave us a 12-hour ultimatum to accept a lowball offer for less than half our land’s value. We said, “Go f*ck yourself, Elon Musk. We’ll see you in court.”

The group is inconsolable, and feels a duty to the investors that helped it purchase the land, so it looks like we’re set to see SpaceX in court. It’s worth noting that SpaceX has a shoddy track record with environmental issues. It will remain to be seen if it dodges the $15 million check on this one. Stay tuned as we follow this story for further updates.