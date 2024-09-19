Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero final roster trailer reveals movie characters The movie versions of Broly, Cooler, Android 13, Garlic Jr., Turles, and more have been confirmed for the last slots of Sparking! Zero's roster.

As Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero’s release looms in the early end of October, Bandai Namco is bringing the info for the game rapid-fire, and this time we’ve got movie characters coming to the roster. All the way from the classics like Dead Zone and Tree of Might up to Dragon Ball Z: Super Android 13, we’ve got characters from across the whole cinematic universe of Dragon Ball coming to play.

Bandai Namco showed off the movie characters for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero in its latest trailer for the game. It starts off with a show of the Dragon Ball Super characters, showcasing Beerus, Zamasu, Cabba, Caulifla, Kale, and many more from across the latest Dragon Ball series. Then we got a look at the movie characters, spanning all sorts of iconic films from the series, as well as Goku and friends’ forms and states where applicable, such as a look at Goku’s Super Saiyan Ultra Instinct form from Super. Bandai Namco also revealed that Kid Goku from the Dragon Ball Daima series will come to the game as a pre-order bonus.

Here’s the full rundown of characters that were showcased in this week’s Sparking! Zero trailer:

Kid Goku (Daima appearance) (Pre-order Bonus)

Beerus

Goku (Teen, Super Saiyan God, Ultra Instinct)

Frieza (Gold form)

Frieza Force Soldier

Zamasu

Goku Black

Fused Zamasu

Future Trunks

Cabba (Base form, Super Saiyan, Super Saiyan 2)

Frost

Toppo (Base form, God of Destruction)

Broly (Dragon Ball Z form, Super Saiyan, Legendary Super Saiyan)

Cooler (Base form, Final form, Metal)

Android 13 (Base form, Fusion form)

Super Garlic Jr.

Dr. Wheelo

Lord Slug (Base form, Giant form)

Turles

Bojack (Base, Full-Power)

Hirudegarn

Tapion

Janemba (Giant form, Super)

Super Gogeta (Z appearance)

The roster for Dragon Ball: Sparking! Zero is now complete. For more on the game, be sure to check out our recent preview and follow the Sparking! Zero topic.