Two Point Museum gets March 2025 release date The game will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC simultaneously.

Sega and Two Point Studios have announced a delightful bit of news for the upcoming Two Point Museum. The game has a release date! This amusing semi-sim in which you must assemble a working museum to attract guests is set for a March 2025 release, and pre-orders have opened on all available platforms now.

Sega and Two Point announced the release date for Two Point Museum this week in a press release. The game comes out on March 4, 2025, coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. With pre-orders open, there’s a special incentive for ordering early in the form of a Sonic cosmetics pack. Those who order will get this pack for free, allowing them to deck their museum out in Sonic-themed merchandise, decorations, and costumes, including Shadow the Hedgehog and Tails. You can see a teaser of the pre-order content below.

Two Point Museum might still be a ways off, but it’s shaping up to be quite the fun experience, as shared in our recent preview. The twist on this one is you need intrepid adventurers to go find the exhibits that will make up your museum’s galleria of history. That means sending them out on increasingly dangerous expeditions to find fossils, cave paintings, and all sorts of other relics that will attract visitors. It was a twist that tickled the developers when we talked to them in an interview about the game.

With a release date set, we’re looking forward to seeing more of Two Point Museum in the coming year. Stay tuned for more updates on the game as they drop in our Two Point Museum topic!