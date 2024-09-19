New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will let you rent planes from other users

Players will receive a discount when purchasing a plane they previously rented.
Donovan Erskine
Microsoft
Community content was a key component of Microsoft Flight Simulator and will undoubtedly remain the case in MSFS 2024. In addition to buying aircraft created by other users, players will now have the option to rent them.

Asobo Studio revealed the renting feature for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 during a press event that Shacknews attended. When renting a plane, it will be available at a lower price than purchasing it outright. Users will also have the option to decide the duration of their rental. Rentals can be as short as a day or as long as a week.

A Cessna flying during golden hour.

Source: Microsoft

If a player rents a vehicle, they will be offered a discount if they decide to purchase it. This decision stems from Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann’s frustrations with movie rental services. He also explained that rentals will help alleviate some of the pressure that is put on third-party developers when it comes to pricing their products on the in-game store.

It’ll be interesting to see how the community adopts the rental feature in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. If you’d like to learn about the various new modes in MSFS 2024, be sure to check out our impressions after getting to play a few hours of it.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Scream nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

