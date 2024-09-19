Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 will let you rent planes from other users Players will receive a discount when purchasing a plane they previously rented.

Community content was a key component of Microsoft Flight Simulator and will undoubtedly remain the case in MSFS 2024. In addition to buying aircraft created by other users, players will now have the option to rent them.

Asobo Studio revealed the renting feature for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 during a press event that Shacknews attended. When renting a plane, it will be available at a lower price than purchasing it outright. Users will also have the option to decide the duration of their rental. Rentals can be as short as a day or as long as a week.



Source: Microsoft

If a player rents a vehicle, they will be offered a discount if they decide to purchase it. This decision stems from Head of Microsoft Flight Simulator Jorg Neumann’s frustrations with movie rental services. He also explained that rentals will help alleviate some of the pressure that is put on third-party developers when it comes to pricing their products on the in-game store.

It’ll be interesting to see how the community adopts the rental feature in Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024. If you’d like to learn about the various new modes in MSFS 2024, be sure to check out our impressions after getting to play a few hours of it.