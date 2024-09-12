ShackStream: Boston to Montreal in the Embraer E175 Back to the skies in Microsoft Flight Simulator tonight with a short regional flight from Boston to Montreal.

After last week's last Delta Force alpha test session, Jan will return to Microsoft Flight Simulator for tonight's ShackStream and take the FSS E-Jet 175 from Boston up to Montreal.

Set to go live at 7 p.m. PDT/10 p.m. EDT over on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Jan will be checking in on the progress of the FlightSim Studio E-Jets series for Microsoft Flight Simulator. This regional jet has been in early access development for well over a year at this time, and while updates have come steadily, a big breakthrough is still pending. With that in mind, a short regional hop from Logan International Airport (KBOS) in Boston to Montreal-Trudeau International (CYUL) in Montreal, should be just enough for Jan to handle. Or so he hopes.

If you do join us over on Twitch, don’t hesitate to say hello and chat with Jan as he goes through the various checklists and hangs out in the cabin during cruise. Interacting with you folks is the best part of these streams, and we appreciate all the support. If you’d like to go the extra mile, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel using your free subscription through Prime. We’d love to have it, and we’re streaming content across various genres almost every day of the week.