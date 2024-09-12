Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 141 Let's catch up on all the movie news we've missed over the past couple of weeks.

Happy Thursday, Shackers! It's been a while since our last episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!, but feat not! We're back to break down the latest news in the film and entertainment world.

Episode 141 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We're catching up on some of the biggest stories since our last show. That includes the Minecraft Movie trailer, Jurassic World: Rebirth announcement, and Tom Holland returning for Spider-Man 4.

Thanks for coming by to watch Pop! Goes the Culture! If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can subscribe to our Twitch channel at no additional charge with Prime Gaming.

We're all connected in the circle of life. It's time for Episode 141 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!