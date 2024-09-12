All weapons used for crafting - Warframe
There are a whole lot of weapons to build in Warframe, and some of them need other weapons to do it.
The size of the arsenal of weapons in Warframe is substantial, offering you a lot of choices in how you wish to dispatch your enemies in the Origin System. The good news is that there are even more weapons hidden away in the crafting system.
All weapons used for crafting in Warframe
Warframe allows you to turn some weapons into other weapons, and on occasion, you can even combine two weapons to form a strange hybrid. These new weapons should not be considered upgrades, as they have their own stats, and the ever-changing meta of Warframe means something might be great one minute and then terrible the next.
They do all get you Mastery Rank, however, the all-important status symbol for the Tenno who needs to have everything. You can find all the weapons that can be used to build other weapons below, including any combos.
Primary Weapons
|Weapon(s) Used
|Weapon Made
|Boltor + Kronen
|Boltace
|Cernos
|Mutalist Cernos
|Drakgoon
|Zarr
|Grakata x 2
|Twin Grakatas
|Latron
|Tiberon
|Miter + Hikou
|Panthera
|Mutalist Cernos
|Proboscis Cernos
Secondary Weapons
|Weapon(s) Used
|Weapon Made
|Akboloto + Dual Skana
|Akjagara
|Akstilletto
|Aksomati
|Akstilletto
|Sarpa
|Atomos + Dual Zoren
|Twin Basolk
|Bolto x 2
|Akbolto
|Bolto + Viper
|Hystrix
|Bronco x 2
|Akbronco
|Bronco Prime x 2
|Akbronco Prime
|Cestra x 2
|Dual Cestra
|Furis x 2
|Afuris
|Gammacor
|Heliocor
|Hikou + Miter
|Panthera
|Kohmak x 2
|Twin Kohmak
|Kraken
|Kulstar
|Kunai + Bo
|Tipedo
|Lato
|Bolto
|Lex x 2
|Aklex
|Lex Prime x 2
|Aklex Prime
|Magnus x 2
|Akmagnus
|Magnus Prime x 2
|Akmagus Prime
|Vasto x 2
|Akvasto
|Vasto + Dual Skana
|Redeemer
|Vasto Prime x 2
|Akvasto Prime
|Viper x 2
|Twin Vipers
Melee Weapons
|Weapon(s) Used
|Weapon Made
|Amphis
|Sydon
|Ankyros
|Tekko
|Ankyros + Dual Cleavers
|Ripkas
|Bo
|Cadus
|Bo + Kunai
|Tipdedo
|Broken War
|War
|Dual Kamas
|Dual Raza
|Dual Skana
|Dark Split Sword
|Dual Skana + Akboloto
|Akjagara
|Dual Skana + Vasto
|Redeemer
|Dual Zoren + Atomos
|Twin Basolk
|Furax
|Knux
|Galatine
|Paracesis
|Kama x 2
|Dual Kamas
|Kogake
|Hirudo
|Krohkur X 2
|Twin Krohkur
|Kronen + Boltor
|Boltace
|Magistar
|Sibear
|Nikana
|Dragon Nikana
|Ninkondi
|Shaku
|Tipedo
|Lesion
Now that you know all the weapons you might need to craft other weapons, be sure to check out our Warframe page for more helpful guides.
