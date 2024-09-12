All weapons used for crafting - Warframe There are a whole lot of weapons to build in Warframe, and some of them need other weapons to do it.

The size of the arsenal of weapons in Warframe is substantial, offering you a lot of choices in how you wish to dispatch your enemies in the Origin System. The good news is that there are even more weapons hidden away in the crafting system.

All weapons used for crafting in Warframe

Warframe allows you to turn some weapons into other weapons, and on occasion, you can even combine two weapons to form a strange hybrid. These new weapons should not be considered upgrades, as they have their own stats, and the ever-changing meta of Warframe means something might be great one minute and then terrible the next.

They do all get you Mastery Rank, however, the all-important status symbol for the Tenno who needs to have everything. You can find all the weapons that can be used to build other weapons below, including any combos.

Primary Weapons

Source: Digital Extremes

Weapon(s) Used Weapon Made Boltor + Kronen Boltace Cernos Mutalist Cernos Drakgoon Zarr Grakata x 2 Twin Grakatas Latron Tiberon Miter + Hikou Panthera Mutalist Cernos Proboscis Cernos

Secondary Weapons

Source: Digital Extremes

Weapon(s) Used Weapon Made Akboloto + Dual Skana Akjagara Akstilletto Aksomati Akstilletto Sarpa Atomos + Dual Zoren Twin Basolk Bolto x 2 Akbolto Bolto + Viper Hystrix Bronco x 2 Akbronco Bronco Prime x 2 Akbronco Prime Cestra x 2 Dual Cestra Furis x 2 Afuris Gammacor Heliocor Hikou + Miter Panthera Kohmak x 2 Twin Kohmak Kraken Kulstar Kunai + Bo Tipedo Lato Bolto Lex x 2 Aklex Lex Prime x 2 Aklex Prime Magnus x 2 Akmagnus Magnus Prime x 2 Akmagus Prime Vasto x 2 Akvasto Vasto + Dual Skana Redeemer Vasto Prime x 2 Akvasto Prime Viper x 2 Twin Vipers

Melee Weapons

Source: Digital Extremes

Weapon(s) Used Weapon Made Amphis Sydon Ankyros Tekko Ankyros + Dual Cleavers Ripkas Bo Cadus Bo + Kunai Tipdedo Broken War War Dual Kamas Dual Raza Dual Skana Dark Split Sword Dual Skana + Akboloto Akjagara Dual Skana + Vasto Redeemer Dual Zoren + Atomos Twin Basolk Furax Knux Galatine Paracesis Kama x 2 Dual Kamas Kogake Hirudo Krohkur X 2 Twin Krohkur Kronen + Boltor Boltace Magistar Sibear Nikana Dragon Nikana Ninkondi Shaku Tipedo Lesion

Now that you know all the weapons you might need to craft other weapons, be sure to check out our Warframe page for more helpful guides.