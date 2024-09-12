New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

All weapons used for crafting - Warframe

There are a whole lot of weapons to build in Warframe, and some of them need other weapons to do it.
Aidan O'Brien
The size of the arsenal of weapons in Warframe is substantial, offering you a lot of choices in how you wish to dispatch your enemies in the Origin System. The good news is that there are even more weapons hidden away in the crafting system. 

All weapons used for crafting in Warframe

Warframe allows you to turn some weapons into other weapons, and on occasion, you can even combine two weapons to form a strange hybrid. These new weapons should not be considered upgrades, as they have their own stats, and the ever-changing meta of Warframe means something might be great one minute and then terrible the next.

They do all get you Mastery Rank, however, the all-important status symbol for the Tenno who needs to have everything. You can find all the weapons that can be used to build other weapons below, including any combos.

Primary Weapons

Weapon(s) Used Weapon Made
Boltor + Kronen Boltace
Cernos Mutalist Cernos
Drakgoon Zarr
Grakata x 2 Twin Grakatas
Latron Tiberon
Miter + Hikou Panthera
Mutalist Cernos Proboscis Cernos

Secondary Weapons

Weapon(s) Used Weapon Made
Akboloto + Dual Skana Akjagara
Akstilletto Aksomati
Akstilletto Sarpa
Atomos + Dual Zoren Twin Basolk
Bolto x 2 Akbolto
Bolto + Viper Hystrix
Bronco x 2 Akbronco
Bronco Prime x 2 Akbronco Prime
Cestra x 2 Dual Cestra
Furis x 2 Afuris
Gammacor Heliocor
Hikou + Miter Panthera
Kohmak x 2 Twin Kohmak
Kraken Kulstar
Kunai + Bo Tipedo
Lato Bolto
Lex x 2 Aklex
Lex Prime x 2 Aklex Prime
Magnus x 2 Akmagnus
Magnus Prime x 2 Akmagus Prime
Vasto x 2 Akvasto
Vasto + Dual Skana Redeemer
Vasto Prime x 2 Akvasto Prime
Viper x 2 Twin Vipers

Melee Weapons

Weapon(s) Used Weapon Made
Amphis Sydon
Ankyros Tekko
Ankyros + Dual Cleavers Ripkas
Bo Cadus
Bo + Kunai Tipdedo
Broken War War
Dual Kamas Dual Raza
Dual Skana Dark Split Sword
Dual Skana + Akboloto Akjagara
Dual Skana + Vasto Redeemer
Dual Zoren + Atomos Twin Basolk
Furax Knux
Galatine Paracesis
Kama x 2 Dual Kamas
Kogake Hirudo
Krohkur X 2 Twin Krohkur
Kronen + Boltor Boltace
Magistar Sibear
Nikana Dragon Nikana
Ninkondi Shaku
Tipedo Lesion

Now that you know all the weapons you might need to craft other weapons, be sure to check out our Warframe page for more helpful guides.

Hailing from Ireland, Aidan has been conditioned by local weather conditions to survive hours at his PC grinding through whatever game is offering the lowest possible drop rates for loot. He thinks the easiest way to figure out what fans of games want to read is to just be a fan of games. You can normally find him logged into Warframe, Destiny, or a gacha game. You can reach out to him on X @scannerbarkly.

