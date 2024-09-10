Satisfactory goes Version 1.0 after 5 years in early access The Version 1.0 update marks the official launch of Satisfactory on PC, and Coffee Stain has confirmed that a console version is in development.

Satisfactory has been Coffee Stain Studios’ baby for quite a few years, growing strong and robust as a co-op sci-fi industrial sim since it first entered early access in 2020. Now, it’s finally time for this five-year-old baby to fly to new industrial horizons. That’s right. Coffee Stain Studios has officially rolled out the big Version 1.0 for Satisfactory. Not only does it come with some very important “Day 1” features for the game, but Coffee Stain has also used this opportunity to confirm that console versions of Satisfactory are in development.

Coffee Stain Games and Publishing announced the details and release of Satisfactory Version 1.0 on PC via a new trailer for the game on the Coffee Stain YouTube. We technically knew Version 1.0 was coming for a bit, but the release date news and reveals blew the lid off a number of new details about what’s in this build of the game, as well as the tease of a console version on the way. Now that Satisfactory has reached a benchmark of release on PC, Coffee Stain feels prepared to bring the experience to consoles in the future and more details are on the way.

As for what’s fresh in Version 1.0? Well, the completion of Project Assembly at long last for one. Players can finally put the final pieces of the project into play and enjoy the fruits of the project’s last steps. Version 1.0 also features new alien technology such as the Dimensional Depot. Coffee Stain describes it as a Cloud Network of sorts that allows you to gather resources from wherever one is built and connected to your network, allowing you to transport resources between build sites and facilities with ease. Finally, there are now all sorts of customizations players can make to their uniform. New suit, glove, helmet, Build Gun, and creative trinket customization awaits for your characters!

It's been a long time since Satisfactory has been in early access, and we’ve watched closely ever since we had it on a ShackStream early in its early access. With the 1.0 done, the future is bright for Coffee Stain. Stay tuned for more Satisfactory coverage, such as console details, right here at Shackenws.