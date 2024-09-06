Does Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 have crossplay? Learn whether Space Marine 2 has crossplay so you can fight alongside your friends - even if they're on the heretical platform.

One of the top questions about Warhammer 40,000: Space Marines 2 is whether it has crossplay. Being able to play games with your friends, regardless of their preferred platform, is important for basically all gamers. Now, the answer to this question is different depending on whether you’re asking about the Campaign and Operations or Eternal War.

Does Space Marine 2 have crossplay?

Yes, Space Marine 2 does have crossplay. The hit sequel in the Warhammer 40,000 franchise features cross-platform play for PC and console players. This is available on the Campaign and Operations PvE modes only. You will be able to play with your friends even if they’re on PC, Xbox Series X, and/or PlayStation 5. All you need to do is invite your friends to a co-op mission and you can play together, across all platforms.



Source: Saber Interactive

However, Space Marine 2 will not have crossplay for its PvP mode, Eternal War. The reason for this is that the developers at Saber Interactive wish to preserve a fair and balanced PvP mode for all players. To that end, console players will be playing together (Xbox and PlayStation) while PC players will be versing one another (on Steam and the Epic Games Store)

It wasn’t that long ago that crossplay was a pipedream for gamers, but now it’s an expected feature. So while Space Marine 2 has crossplay for the PvE mode, you and your friends will need to be on similar hardware if you want to play the PvP mode together (that is, either everyone on PC or everyone on a console). Take a look at our Space Marine 2 page for more help with this exhilarating shooter.