In much the same way that a Space Marine is defined by his battle brothers, so shall your efforts in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 be defined by yours. This is how to play co-op with your friends.

How to play co-op with friends - Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Screenshot by Shacknews

To play co-op mode with friends, you will need to use the Edit Squad option in the top right corner of the screen while you are aboard the battle barge. This can be accessed by hitting Y on the keyboard, Y on the Xbox Controller, or Triangle on the PlayStation controller.

After that, you have two options. You can open up the Invite Menu to get your five-digit Invite Code and let your friends know what this is. There is also a section here that allows you to enter someone else’s invite code to join their squad. This is the best way to do it if you are playing on a different system than your friends.

Screenshot by Shacknews

You could also navigate to one of the slots in the squad menu, hit Enter on the keyboard, A on the Xbox controller, or X on the PlayStation controller, and invite someone directly from your system’s friend list.

You can play co-op during the campaign, and as part of the Operations mode you can select from the Captain’s terminal or near the Thunderhawk platform in the hangar bay.

While crossplay is active from launch, allowing you to play with friends no matter their platform, that will only apply to the campaign and Operations modes. Eternal War, the PvP mode, is restricted to two different groups. All the PC players will be together, and then consoles will be together.

This is to ensure that control methods do not result in unfair advantages between different players, so keep that in mind when planning a PvP session.

Now that you know how to play with your friends be sure to check out our Space Marine 2 page for more useful guides.