Weekend Discussion - August 31, 2024

Wrap up this August with us and the Saturday edition of Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Welcome to the weekend! Let's jump into the Saturday edition of Weekend Discussion.

Oblivious Murders in the Building

For three people who are sure to be devastated by this season's murder, they sure don't seem to be aware of what's right under their nose.

The Hopping Dead

For people of a certain age, you may be remember these things as the enemies in World 4 of Super Mario Land.

Nerd Noir

The Angry Video Game Nerd does something slightly different for this latest episode.

Dunkken

Dunkey takes a look back at the classic Tekken 3.

Weekend Grooves

Take us home, Eminem and Jelly Roll.

That's it for this Weekend Discussion! We're excited to hear from you, so join the conversation and dive into the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below. If you want to go new school and find different ways to leave your feedback or talk about whatever, join us in the Official Shacknews Community Discord. I'll see you all next week!

