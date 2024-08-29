GDQ founder Mike Uyama signs company ownership over to Matt Merkle & team Matt Merkle will continue to act as Director of Operations, joined in GDQ ownership and leadership by Director of Technology Jason Deng and Business Director Ashley Farkas.

A transfer of leadership and ownership at the Games Done Quick organization is now complete. Founder Mike Uyama has been running GDQ since it began in 2010, but signaled early in 2023 that he would be stepping down and leaving the company to his fellow leadership. The passage of ownership of GDQ was officially completed this week. As Uyama fully exits the company, Director of Operations Matt Merkle will take up the lead of the organization alongside fellow leaders and new GDQ co-owners Director of Technology Jason Deng and Business Director Ashley Farkas.

Games Done Quick announced this official transfer of ownership in a press release this week. According to the announcement, Matt Merkle will continue his role as Director of Operations as he splits ownership duties with Deng and Farkas. Merkle gave thanks for all Uyama had done for GDQ in a provided statement:

I want to thank Mike Uyama, not just for starting this wonderful company, but also for making the sacrifice of giving away his company to us. I will continue to work as hard as I can to follow in his footsteps and ensure the success of GDQ for years to come.

Mike Uyama announced his decision to exit Games Done Quick in January 2023, with the organization doing sort of send-off stream following his announcement. He expressed this week that it felt like the right move for his health and current life priorities:

Stepping down from Games Done Quick has given me time to rest, recover, and reflect on my accomplishments and where I am in life. I'm confident that the rest of the staff will guide GDQ toward a successful future. My time is done, and now it's time for others to take the helm.

It’s a big name in one of the most enjoyable gaming charities around, but with Merkle, Deng, and Farkas at the helm of Games Done Quick, it also looks like it’s in good hands. Stay tuned for more updates on Games Done Quick right here at Shacknews.