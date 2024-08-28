Speleologist god roll - Destiny 2 Pick up the new Speleologist god roll in Destiny 2 and enjoy another Solar Machine Gun that packs a punch.

Speleologist is the latest of three new weapons introduced to Destiny 2 during Episode: Echoes. This Machine Gun features Solar damage as well as a host of interesting perks for PvE players. While it doesn’t position itself as a PvE powerhouse, there are a couple of options to chase with this Speleologist god roll.

How to get Speleologist

Speleologist is a new drop from Act 3 of Episode: Echoes in Destiny 2. This Machine Gun drops from any of the Echoes activities and can be crafted once five red borders are unlocked. You will need to progress through Act 3 in order to purchase Deepsight Resonance versions from Failsafe.

Speleologist god roll – PvE

Speleologist has a couple of interest perks that set it apart from the many other Machine Guns currently in the sandbox. As a 900 RPM weapon, it has quite a kick, so reining that in is important, as is leaning into its ability to get bullets out quickly.

Speleologist god roll - PvE Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil Direction +30, Handling +10) Magazine Tactical Mag (Magazine +7, Reload Speed +10, Stability +5) Perk 1 Envious Assassin (Defeating targets with other weapons before drawing this one transfers ammo to the magazine from reserves. This effect can overflow the magazine based on the number of targets defeated) Perk 2 One For All (Hitting three separate targets increases damage for a moderate duration) Origin Trait Radiolaria Transposer (Rapid final blows cause targets to explode into a pool of radiolarian fluid) Masterwork Stability Mod Backup Mag

Usually I’d opt for Fluted Barrel, but Speleologist has an alarming sideways kick, so you’ll need to straight that up using Arrowhead Brake. Follow this with Tactical Mag for some better reload speed and a few more rounds in the magazine. This can be boosted further with the Backup Mag mod.

For the actual perks, Envious Assassin and One For All work together beautifully. You’ll double your magazine and then all you need to do is hit three separate targets and you get a 35 percent damage boost for 10 seconds, which ought to keep refreshing if there are enough enemies around.

Some might see Heal Clip as a viable option, but the last thing you want to do with a Machine Gun is spend time reloading – leave that for Primary weapons. Additionally, if you want something with Incandescent, go and farm for a Fixed Odds.

Speleologist god roll – PvP

You don’t often see high RPM Machine Guns in Crucible, but that doesn’t mean Speleologist won’t do the trick. There are at least one or two options here you could go for, but most of these perks are definitely tailored toward a PvE situation.

Speleologist god roll - PvP Barrel Arrowhead Brake (Recoil Direction +30, Handling +10) Magazine Accurized Rounds (Range +10) Perk 1 Firmly Planted (Increased accuracy, stability, and handling when firing while crouched) Perk 2 Strategist (Final blows with this weapon generate class ability energy. Activatingy our class ability briefly improves this weapon’s stability) Origin Trait Radiolaria Transposer (Rapid final blows cause targets to explode into a pool of radiolarian fluid) Masterwork Range Mod Counterbalance Stock

As above, use Arrowhead Brake to make the recoil manageable along with Counterbalance Stock in the mod slot. To help you engage with fights at a greater distance, throw on Accurized Rounds as well as a range Masterwork. These should all help the gun feel better to use.

When it comes to the perks, there isn’t a lot here that stands out for Crucible. You’re not going to be getting enough ammo to warrant Slideways, Heal Clip, or Enlightened Action. To that end, Firmly Planted does a good job at boosting a few key stats to help Speleologist further. Throw into the mix Strategist and you’ll have a good way to get your class ability energy, which feeds back into making the gun better.

Overall, Speleologist is definitely more of a PvE Machine Gun, especially if you can craft a decent god roll. There are a few better PvP options out there, but if you’ve got the talent you can probably make anything work in the Crucible. Find more god rolls for Episode: Echoes over on our Destiny 2 Strategy Guide.