Deadlock controls & keybindings

Learn all the buttons and hotkeys for Deadlock before you dive in.
Sam Chandler
Sam Chandler
There are a lot of keybindings and hotkeys to learn in Deadlock. There are controls for while you’re fighting in a lane, menu controls, as well as inputs for when you’re spectating or watching a replay. While these are available to see in-game, it might not always be the right time for you to check your settings, so we’ve listed them all out in the following table.

Deadlock controls & keybindings

This table contains all of the PC controls and keybindings for Deadlock. Should you wish to change any of the inputs, you can do so via the Settings menu. This is found in the bottom left of the screen when in the main menu. Look under the Hotkeys tab to find all of the buttons.

Deadlock PC hotkeys
Movement
Move Forward W
Move Backward S
Move Left (strafe) A
Move Right (strafe) D
Jump/Mantle Space
Double Jump Space, Space
Dash Left Shift
Air Dash Space, Left Shift
Dash Jump Left Shift, Space
Crouch/Slide Left Ctrl
Items
Item 1 Z
Item 2 X
Item 3 C
Item 4 V
Communication
Push to Talk T
Chat All Shift + Enter
Chat Team Enter
Mouse Wheel Y
Ping Scroll Wheel
Abilities
Melee Q
Ability 1
Ability 2
Ability 3
Ability 4
Melee Parry/Throw Held Item F
Cancel ability Space
Self Cast Scroll Wheel
Parry F
Misc
Fire Left Click
Zoom Right Click
Extra Info Left Alt
Open Shop B
Scoreboard Tab
Reload R
Dev Console F7
Pause P
Toggle free Cursor J
Spectate Teammate 1 F1
Spectate Teammate 2 F2
Spectate Teammate 3 F3
Spectate Teammate 4 F4
Spectate Teammate 5 F5
Spectator
Spectate Next Target Space
Spectate Prev Target Alt + Space
Change Spectator Camera Mode C
Fly Up Left Shift
Fly Down Left Ctrl
Spectate In-Eye Mouse Wheel Up
Spectate Chase Cam Mouse Wheel Down
Replay Death R
Replay
Replay Next Target Space
Replay Prev Target Alt + Space
Change Replay Camera Mode C
Replay Fly Up Left Shift
Replay Fly Down Left Ctrl
Increase Replay Speed =
Decrease Replay Speed -
Toggle Replay Pause P

Other than the hotkeys, there is also a customizable Chat Wheel. You can assign a phrase to eight different directions. To use the chat wheel, hold the srcoll wheel on your mouse and move your cursor to the one you want to use and then release.

There are a bunch of hotkeys to learn in Deadlock, but if you’ve played a MOBA or any other third-person action game, you should have no problem picking up the basics. The real difficulty will come from perfecting the various movement strategies. Stop by our Deadlock page for our ongoing coverage of Valve’s new game.

