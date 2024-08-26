Deadlock controls & keybindings Learn all the buttons and hotkeys for Deadlock before you dive in.

There are a lot of keybindings and hotkeys to learn in Deadlock. There are controls for while you’re fighting in a lane, menu controls, as well as inputs for when you’re spectating or watching a replay. While these are available to see in-game, it might not always be the right time for you to check your settings, so we’ve listed them all out in the following table.

This table contains all of the PC controls and keybindings for Deadlock. Should you wish to change any of the inputs, you can do so via the Settings menu. This is found in the bottom left of the screen when in the main menu. Look under the Hotkeys tab to find all of the buttons.

Deadlock PC hotkeys Movement Move Forward W Move Backward S Move Left (strafe) A Move Right (strafe) D Jump/Mantle Space Double Jump Space, Space Dash Left Shift Air Dash Space, Left Shift Dash Jump Left Shift, Space Crouch/Slide Left Ctrl Items Item 1 Z Item 2 X Item 3 C Item 4 V Communication Push to Talk T Chat All Shift + Enter Chat Team Enter Mouse Wheel Y Ping Scroll Wheel Abilities Melee Q Ability 1 Ability 2 Ability 3 Ability 4 Melee Parry/Throw Held Item F Cancel ability Space Self Cast Scroll Wheel Parry F Misc Fire Left Click Zoom Right Click Extra Info Left Alt Open Shop B Scoreboard Tab Reload R Dev Console F7 Pause P Toggle free Cursor J Spectate Teammate 1 F1 Spectate Teammate 2 F2 Spectate Teammate 3 F3 Spectate Teammate 4 F4 Spectate Teammate 5 F5 Spectator Spectate Next Target Space Spectate Prev Target Alt + Space Change Spectator Camera Mode C Fly Up Left Shift Fly Down Left Ctrl Spectate In-Eye Mouse Wheel Up Spectate Chase Cam Mouse Wheel Down Replay Death R Replay Replay Next Target Space Replay Prev Target Alt + Space Change Replay Camera Mode C Replay Fly Up Left Shift Replay Fly Down Left Ctrl Increase Replay Speed = Decrease Replay Speed - Toggle Replay Pause P

Other than the hotkeys, there is also a customizable Chat Wheel. You can assign a phrase to eight different directions. To use the chat wheel, hold the srcoll wheel on your mouse and move your cursor to the one you want to use and then release.

There are a bunch of hotkeys to learn in Deadlock, but if you’ve played a MOBA or any other third-person action game, you should have no problem picking up the basics. The real difficulty will come from perfecting the various movement strategies. Stop by our Deadlock page for our ongoing coverage of Valve’s new game.