Deadlock controls & keybindings
Learn all the buttons and hotkeys for Deadlock before you dive in.
There are a lot of keybindings and hotkeys to learn in Deadlock. There are controls for while you’re fighting in a lane, menu controls, as well as inputs for when you’re spectating or watching a replay. While these are available to see in-game, it might not always be the right time for you to check your settings, so we’ve listed them all out in the following table.
This table contains all of the PC controls and keybindings for Deadlock. Should you wish to change any of the inputs, you can do so via the Settings menu. This is found in the bottom left of the screen when in the main menu. Look under the Hotkeys tab to find all of the buttons.
|Deadlock PC hotkeys
|Movement
|Move Forward
|W
|Move Backward
|S
|Move Left (strafe)
|A
|Move Right (strafe)
|D
|Jump/Mantle
|Space
|Double Jump
|Space, Space
|Dash
|Left Shift
|Air Dash
|Space, Left Shift
|Dash Jump
|Left Shift, Space
|Crouch/Slide
|Left Ctrl
|Items
|Item 1
|Z
|Item 2
|X
|Item 3
|C
|Item 4
|V
|Communication
|Push to Talk
|T
|Chat All
|Shift + Enter
|Chat Team
|Enter
|Mouse Wheel
|Y
|Ping
|Scroll Wheel
|Abilities
|Melee
|Q
|Ability 1
|Ability 2
|Ability 3
|Ability 4
|Melee Parry/Throw Held Item
|F
|Cancel ability
|Space
|Self Cast
|Scroll Wheel
|Parry
|F
|Misc
|Fire
|Left Click
|Zoom
|Right Click
|Extra Info
|Left Alt
|Open Shop
|B
|Scoreboard
|Tab
|Reload
|R
|Dev Console
|F7
|Pause
|P
|Toggle free Cursor
|J
|Spectate Teammate 1
|F1
|Spectate Teammate 2
|F2
|Spectate Teammate 3
|F3
|Spectate Teammate 4
|F4
|Spectate Teammate 5
|F5
|Spectator
|Spectate Next Target
|Space
|Spectate Prev Target
|Alt + Space
|Change Spectator Camera Mode
|C
|Fly Up
|Left Shift
|Fly Down
|Left Ctrl
|Spectate In-Eye
|Mouse Wheel Up
|Spectate Chase Cam
|Mouse Wheel Down
|Replay Death
|R
|Replay
|Replay Next Target
|Space
|Replay Prev Target
|Alt + Space
|Change Replay Camera Mode
|C
|Replay Fly Up
|Left Shift
|Replay Fly Down
|Left Ctrl
|Increase Replay Speed
|=
|Decrease Replay Speed
|-
|Toggle Replay Pause
|P
Other than the hotkeys, there is also a customizable Chat Wheel. You can assign a phrase to eight different directions. To use the chat wheel, hold the srcoll wheel on your mouse and move your cursor to the one you want to use and then release.
There are a bunch of hotkeys to learn in Deadlock, but if you’ve played a MOBA or any other third-person action game, you should have no problem picking up the basics. The real difficulty will come from perfecting the various movement strategies. Stop by our Deadlock page for our ongoing coverage of Valve’s new game.
