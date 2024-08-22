New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! Episode 140

We're discussing Amazon's ambitious new video game anthology series and The Acolyte getting cancelled on this week's PGTC.
Donovan Erskine
1

Happy Thursday, Shackers! It's time for Pop! Goes the Culture!, our film and television news discussion show. Today, Donovan and Greg are reviewing Alien: Romulus!

Episode 140 of Pop! Goes the Culture! goes live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/ 4 p.m. ET. The stream is available to watch right here using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s episode of Pop! Goes the Culture!:

Can you believe Chick-Fil-A is making a streaming service? That's a real news story. We'll also talk about the new Anaconda sequel, which has an extremely meta take on the franchise that's deeply bizarre but maybe has some potential?

My pleasure! It's time for Episode 140 of Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture!

