How to get Silk in Black Myth: Wukong Smooth, yet strong, Silk is just what you need to build your fancy new clothes in Black Myth: Wukong.

If you are looking to craft new armor in Black Myth: Wukong, then you will need to get your hands on some Silk. Luckily for you, it's not as hard to get as you might think. You will need a lot of resources if you plan on making all the armor in the game, so get used to tracking them down.

How to get Silk in Black Myth: Wukong

The best sources for Silk in Black Myth: Wukong are as follows:

Defeating enemies in Yellow Wind Ridge

Opening chests

Purchasing it at Shrines

There are a number of sources for Silk, but one of the best ways to get it is just by killing enemies in Chapter 2 as you explore the Yellow Wind Ridge. It is not a guaranteed drop by any means, but there is a good likelihood that you will get some, and the drop chance seems to be higher the more powerful the enemy is.

The second best source of Silk is assorted chests that you can find all throughout the Yellow Wind Ridge area. Opening these will often give you a random assortment of resources, including Silk. There are two main types of chests in the game: small ones found on tables and large ones found on the ground. For this type of resource, you are mostly looking for the larger one.

If you really need a small amount, you should be able to purchase two pieces from Shrines in the Yellow Wind Ridge region. Now, it seems that the inventory for all Shrines in a particular Chapter is shared, so you will only be able to buy two pieces of Silk this way. As such, the very best way to get it is to just patiently murder your way across the level.

