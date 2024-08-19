Black Myth: Wukong PC system requirements Check out the PC system requirements for Black Myth: Wukong and see whether or not your PC can meet the specs.

Black Myth: Wukong is a gorgeous game so it should come as no surprise that the PC recommended requirements are fairly high. The good news is that the minimum specs need only a GPU released in 2016, but if you want to hit the recommended specs, you’re going to need something a little more modern.

Black Myth: Wukong PC system requirements

The following system requirements for Black Myth: Wukong come courtesy of the game’s official Steam page. As you would have no doubt gathered by now, the specs you need to have to hit the recommended build are a bit demanding, but anyone with a PC built in recent years will likely be okay.

Black Myth: Wukong PC system requirements Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 64-bit Windows 10 64-bit CPU Intel Core i5-8400 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Intel Core i7-9700 / AMD Ryzen 5 5500 RAM 16 GB RAM 16 GB RAM GPU NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 / AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT / INTEL Arc A750 HDD 130 GB 130 GB DirectX Version 11 Version 12

As you can see, to hit the minimum specs you’ll need at least a GTX 1060 GB, a graphics card that released way back in 2016. That’s almost a decade ago. But on the recommended side, you’ll need an RTX 2060, a card that hit the market in 2019 (five years old now!). The other big factor to consider is the size of the game, which requires about 130 GB of hard drive space. The Steam page also recommends you install this on an SSD, which will help you load it much faster.

Now that you know the PC system requirements for Black Myth: Wukong, you can work out whether your current PC meets the specs needed to make it run. The trick now will be working out how to squeeze as much out of your rig to make the game look as beautiful as possible. Be sure to check out our Black Myth: Wukong page for more help with this intense title.